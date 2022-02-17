Editor's Note: An earlier version of this article misidentified Donegal Education Association and attributed the quote to the wrong person.

Donegal School District’s 205 teachers will receive an average salary increase of 3% in a new four-year collective bargaining agreement approved last month.

The contract, effective from July 1 to June 30, 2026, was unanimously approved by the school board Jan. 13. In the contract's first year, teachers starting at Donegal with a bachelor’s degree will receive $53,115 a year.

“The board negotiation team and the (Donegal Education Association) co-presidents and their team worked together to agree upon a fair four-year contract for our community, the teachers, taxpayers and students,” Donegal School Board President Oliver Overlander said in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

“The early bird negotiations saved a lot of time, legal fees and uncertainty for all parties involved,” Overlander added.

Salary Increase Donegal School District teachers will receive an average salary increase of 3% in a new four-year collective bargaining agreement. 2022-23: 3.3% 2023-24: 3% 2024-25: 2.9% 2025-26: 2.8%

In the 2022-23 academic year, salaries will range from $53,115 to $93,746, depending on years of experience and level of education. By the 2025-26 school year, teachers will earn from $59,469 to $99,493, respectively.

Donegal also added a few new policies on personal leave. For example, at the end of each school year, any teacher with three or more unused personal leave days remaining can be paid $125 a day for the third, fourth and fifth unused days.

Only two personal leave days can be carried over into the following academic year. In the previous contract, leave could carry over for a cumulation of up to five personal leave days in one year.

Additionally, teachers over 50 who have been employed at Donegal for more than 15 consecutive school years retiring voluntarily in the 2022-23 or 2023-24 school years will receive $350 per full calendar year of service and $75 for each accumulated, unused sick leave day to a maximum of 200.

In 2024-25 and 2025-26, those rates will decrease to $300 and $70 respectively.

The former contract stipulated a payment of $200 and $50 respectively.

“I am thankful that the Board and the Donegal Education Association were able to come to an agreement on a four-year contract," said Superintendent Michael Lausch in an email to the LNP | LancasterOnline.