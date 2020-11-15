More students in Donegal, Manheim Township and Penn Manor school districts will be staying home at the start of this week as the number of new COVID-19 cases in their school buildings continues to rise.

New COVID-19 cases at two Donegal School District buildings have led administrators to cancel in-person instruction there for the first half of this week.

Donegal

Superintendent J. Michael Lausch announced Sunday that Donegal intermediate and high schools would be closed to in-person classes today through Wednesday.

There were two new COVID-19 cases confirmed at both school buildings, according to the announcement. There is a third probable case at Donegal Intermediate School.

Students will learn remotely during those closures.

Penn Manor

In Penn Manor, Superintendent Michael G. Leichliter sent a letter to parents Sunday saying three more individuals in the high school community had tested positive for COVID-19.

As a results, the district is shifting to online learning for all Penn Manor High School students Monday through Wednesday.

In-person classes for high school students will resume Thursday, unless the school district receives new information that would require an extension of the closure, Leichliter said.

Manheim Township

A rise in COVID-19 cases in Manheim Township School District has led district officials to cancel in-person instruction at its elementary and intermediate schools.

That’s according to a Sunday announcement from Superintendent Robin Felty, who said the closures would stretch through Friday.

The district will be off the following week for Thanksgiving break.

“Over the weekend, including this afternoon, we received information relating to more cases in our district — positive and/or probable cases at Schaeffer Elementary, Landis Run Intermediate, Middle School, and the High School,” says a letter signed by Felty.

Manheim Township administrators announced last week that the district’s middle and high schools would be closed to in-person instruction until after Thanksgiving break due to COVID-19 cases.

According to the announcement, the new cases have impacted the district’s ability to staff its elementary and intermediate schools.

Felty also shared new building schedules at the district’s elementary schools and Landis Run Intermediate School.

Students will learn remotely through Friday. They will be off the following week for virtual parent-teacher conferences and Thanksgiving break. They are expected to return to their building for face-to-face classes Nov. 30.

Also on Nov. 30, the district’s middle and high school students are expected to begin a hybrid learning schedule, which includes both in-person and remote learning, according to the announcement.

Devices for elementary school students

Elementary students must pick up iPads for their remote instruction, administrators announced. Students in kindergarten through fourth grade can pick up the iPads at set times today at the elementary schools.

The iPad distribution schedule is: kindergarten, noon to 1p.m.; first grade, 1 to 2 p.m.; second grade, 2 to 3 p.m.; third grade, 3 to 4 p.m.; fourth grade, 4 to 5 p.m.

“If you have multiple students in the school, we will be happy to distribute all iPads at the same time,” the announcement reads.

When picking up the iPads, parents and guardians should pull their cars into building rider loops before driving forward until they are met by a district staff member. Parents should put visible signs with their children’s first and last names on their windshields or passenger widows, administrators said.

“If you are unable to pick up your student iPad on Monday afternoon, we will be able to accommodate families on Tuesday … by appointment only. Please contact your school’s main office to communicate this need and schedule an appointment,” the announcement reads.

In the announcement, Felty acknowledged the last-minute hardship the closures could place on parents.

“We know this puts significant stress on many of our elementary and intermediate families. We do not take this last-minute decision lightly,” she said. “We are very aware and cognizant of the fact that by transitioning our elementary and intermediate schools to remote learning, this does provide complications for working parents who will need to stay home from their job in order to be with their children during the school day.”

