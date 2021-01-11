Students at Donegal Intermediate School were being dismissed early Monday because of a water main break.

While there was enough pressure for bathroom use and washing hands, students will be sent home at 11:30 a.m. so the water can be completely shut off to make repairs, according to a post on the school’s Facebook page. Students who eat lunch at school will be sent home with a bagged meal, the district said.

Located at 1177 River Road in Marietta, Donegal Intermediate School serves students in grades 3 through 6.