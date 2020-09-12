Another Lancaster County school has closed temporarily because of COVID-19.

Donegal Intermediate School is closed through Sept. 20 as two individuals in the school have tested positive for the virus, which has infected more than 7,100 people in Lancaster County.

This marks the second school closure due to COVID-19 in recent days. Conestoga Valley High School, which had three cases, plus one probable case, among students or staff, is closed through Sept. 21.

Donegal School District learned of the two cases at the intermediate school, which serves about 950 students in grades three through six, Friday evening, according to a letter from Superintendent Michael Lausch that was posted on the district website.

Of the two individuals who tested positive, one was present "in multiple locations throughout the building," Lausch wrote.

The district decided to close the school building after consulting with the Pennsylvania Department of Health and Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health.

In an email to LNP|LancasterOnline Saturday, Lausch said that "we know this change may present a challenge for some families, but we are following the advice of medical professionals​ ​with these measures to ensure the health and safety of our students and staff."

There will be no school for in-person and online learners Monday. Regular classes will resume virtually Tuesday.

Additional information regarding laptop pickups can be found on the district website.

"Our thoughts are with these people, who are isolating at home," Lausch's letter states. "To preserve each individual’s right to privacy, no further details are able to be provided. Please know that the District is taking every possible step to mitigate the risk to our school community."