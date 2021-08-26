Donegal School District may be another district in Lancaster County with a school bus mask-wearing policy that doesn't square with a federal order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In an Aug. 9 letter to parents, Superintendent J. Michael Lausch said "the district is encouraging voluntary compliance with the CDC order, but it will not deny school transportation services or impose disciplinary measures upon students for non-compliance.”

The CDC order says transportation operators “must use best efforts to ensure that any person on the conveyance wears a mask when boarding, disembarking, and for the duration of travel.” That includes refusing service to people who don’t wear a mask, or kicking people off if they refuse to comply onboard.

"We had hoped that the CDC would revisit this order before the start of the school year, but that has not happened,” Lausch said in the letter.

Lausch did not return a request for comment Wednesday, nor did the district’s school board president, Oliver Overlander.

The school district website lists Illinois-based Durham School Services as its school bus contractor. A spokesperson for the company said it requires its drivers to wear masks in its vehicles at all times regardless of any given school district’s policy.

The letter is similar to one Ephrata Area School District sent to parents on Aug. 3 that stated the district “will not deny school transportation services or impose disciplinary measures upon students for non-compliance.”

Eastern Lancaster County School District’s stated policy is that students can ride school buses unmasked if they choose.

Other school districts did not indicate what enforcement of the mandate would look like, but Conestoga Valley School District’s superintendent, Dave Zuilkoski sent a letter to parents on the district’s COVID policies that said “if a student refuses to wear a mask, he or she will not be permitted on the bus. Repeated non-compliance may result in suspension of bus riding privileges.”

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has not yet approved a coronavirus vaccine for children under age 12.

The CDC told LNP | LancasterOnline it encourages and anticipates widespread voluntary compliance with its public transportation order.

“To the extent permitted by law, … CDC will be assisted with implementation by other federal partners,” including the Department of Homeland Security and the U.S. Department of Transportation, said Scott Pauley, a spokesperson at the public health agency.

Requests Monday and Wednesday afternoon to the departments of homeland security and transportation for comment went unanswered.

In a letter to legislative leaders on Wednesday, Gov. Tom Wolf called for state lawmakers to return to Harrisburg to pass legislation requiring all school districts to implement universal mask-wearing.

In the letter, the governor said 59 of the state’s 474 school districts implemented the policy.

On Monday, a spokesperson from the governor’s office did not directly answer LNP | LancasterOnline on whether the state would get involved with enforcing the CDC order to wear masks on buses.