A Donegal High School student testified in a strong voice Tuesday that his teacher repeatedly touched him in a way that made him feel uncomfortable and the touching continued, despite him telling the teacher so, and ended only after he told his emotional support teacher that the teacher squeezed his buttocks.

After that incident on March 10, the boy said he cursed out Christopher A. Thompson, then immediately left woodshop class to go to his emotional support teacher. He said the incident made him feel "weird” and “depressed.”

The incident was reported to police that day, and the boy told police about the previous incidents.

At the conclusion of about an hourlong preliminary hearing Tuesday, Mount Joy District Judge Randall L. Miller ordered Thompson, 50, of Lancaster Township, held for trial in Lancaster County Court on charges of unlawful contact with a minor, corruption of minors and indecent assault.

At a preliminary hearing, prosecutors must present sufficient evidence that a crime was committed, that the defendant is responsible and that a jury or judge should hear the case in court.

The boy, 15, was 14 when he said the incidents occurred. Prior to the March episode, he testified, Thompson had touched him several times, each for a period of seconds, on his shoulders and arms.

The boy testified he had told Thompson before the March incident, "Please stop touching me. I don't like being touched."

According to the boy’s testimony, the March 10 incident happened when the boy said he needed help getting wood out of the store room. He said he and Thompson walked from his desk to the store room, and about halfway there, Thompson put his hand on his shoulder and ran his hand down his body to his buttocks and squeezed them.

The boy said he told Thompson to leave him alone and cursed him out, then left to see his emotional support teacher.

On cross-examination, Thompson’s defense attorney Robert Daniels asked the boy if anyone saw what happened. The boy said he does not know.

Thompson is free on $150,000 bail. The district placed him on administrative leave in June, when police informed officials Thompson would likely be charged. Thompson’s formal arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 22 at 9 a.m.

YWCA Lancaster runs a 24-hour sexual assault hotline, 717-392-7273, that connects callers to free, confidential counseling and therapy services for community members impacted by sexual abuse, harassment or assault.