Donegal High School will shift to online instruction for the remainder of the week as a precaution after school officials learned of a probable case within the school community and potential spread from a gathering this past weekend.

While there is not yet an additional confirmed case at the district, the Pennsylvania Department of Health indicated that everyone who had contact with the district's probable case at the gathering must quarantine.

The district has contacted all of the students who may need to quarantine as a result.

District Superintendent Michael Lausch notified high school families on Tuesday night of an abrupt shift to online learning the following day. A subsequent letter sent Wednesday afternoon confirmed online learning would extend through the rest of the week.

Classes will start later than usual, at 9 a.m., Thursday and Friday.

All extracurricular activities and athletic events originally scheduled for Thursday and Friday have been postponed.

Students are expected to return in-person Monday.

In Tuesday's letter, Lausch stated that the person likely sick with the virus had contact with "multiple other individuals" from the high school at a non-school-related event over the weekend.

"As a reminder, please continue to practice distancing, avoid large gatherings, wash your hands frequently and wear face coverings," Lausch wrote. "Most importantly, if you or your child is feeling ill for any reason, do not come to school. Everyone must continue to do their part, both at home and in school, so that we can continue to offer in-person learning opportunities for families."

This is the second Donegal school to suspend in-person instruction this fall. Donegal Intermediate School shifted online for a week in September.

Five other schools — Conestoga Valley High School, East High Street Elementary School, Pequea Valley High School, Pequea Valley Intermediate School and Penn Manor High School — have also temporarily suspended in-person instruction due to COVID-19 at times throughout this school year.