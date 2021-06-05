Before their commencement ceremony Saturday morning at Donegal High School’s stadium, Principal John Haldeman invited the 216 graduating seniors to go for a run with him.
None of them took him up on the offer, but senior speakers noted that they were finishing the final leg of their educational careers — graduation — in the Donegal School District.
A relay baton, as senior class president Myra Naqvi said, represents unity. Every member of the team is responsible for moving as fast as they can. She told her classmates that unity is vital to every team, club and organization that works together to break records.
“If you want to go fast, go alone,” Naqvi said. “But if you want to go far, go together.”
Class valedictorian Amanda Fry noted that the class’s journey was like that of a hero: advancing from one grade level to the next. She said the class had defeated every test to get to the final award — their diplomas.
“We end one cycle only to begin the next,” Fry said.
As the graduates begin their own next adventure, Fry said, they are now in control of their own journeys. As they embark into their futures, they will experience highs and lows, and good and bad times — all of which are necessary to experience.
“By embracing each step of the journey, you will be able to fully experience and appreciate life and become the person that you want to be,” she said.
School Board President Oliver Overlander III congratulates a graduating senior Christian Almanza after he receives his diploma during the commencement ceremony at the Donegal high school stadium Saturday, June 5, 2021.
Class valedictorian, Amanda Fry passes the baton to class salutatorian, Rachel Fernald during the commencement ceremony at the school stadium Saturday, June 5, 2021. A baton has passed along to each speaker.
