Before their commencement ceremony Saturday morning at Donegal High School’s stadium, Principal John Haldeman invited the 216 graduating seniors to go for a run with him.

None of them took him up on the offer, but senior speakers noted that they were finishing the final leg of their educational careers — graduation — in the Donegal School District.

A relay baton, as senior class president Myra Naqvi said, represents unity. Every member of the team is responsible for moving as fast as they can. She told her classmates that unity is vital to every team, club and organization that works together to break records.

“If you want to go fast, go alone,” Naqvi said. “But if you want to go far, go together.”

Class valedictorian Amanda Fry noted that the class’s journey was like that of a hero: advancing from one grade level to the next. She said the class had defeated every test to get to the final award — their diplomas.

“We end one cycle only to begin the next,” Fry said.

As the graduates begin their own next adventure, Fry said, they are now in control of their own journeys. As they embark into their futures, they will experience highs and lows, and good and bad times — all of which are necessary to experience.

“By embracing each step of the journey, you will be able to fully experience and appreciate life and become the person that you want to be,” she said.

Salutatorian Rachel Fernald said that while the graduates may not have control of their circumstances, they can choose whether to try to overcome them.

“It is better to finish a race knowing you’ve run your very hardest, than to finish a race with a medal,” Fernald said.

Haldeman told the graduates to “never stop learning.”

“The hard thing about life is that it doesn’t come with an instruction manual,” he said. “It’s up to you to create your story that, one day, someone will write about you.”

Donegal Superintendent Michael Lausch asked the graduates to think about how they'd be remembered during their time at the school.

“You’re all about to embark on the next phase of your life,” he said. “In life, your character and how you treat each other is way more important than any grades you got here.”