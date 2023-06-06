“To find a way out of the darkness, you first must face it,” said Emma Myers, valedictorian of the Donegal High School Class of 2023, on Tuesday night.

Right as the 220 graduating students were looking for a light to guide them on their new path, they got one.

As the school’s 69th annual commencement ceremony began at the Donegal High School Stadium, a strike of lightning flashed in the distance while senior Lauren Fernald performed the national anthem.

Another major musical moment in Tuesday night’s ceremony was a performance of “Seasons of Love” from the musical “Rent” by the Donegal High School Senior Chorus. The song that reflects on moments gone by. “525,600 minutes, how do you measure … a year?” the choir sang.

Prior to the performance, class president Sophia Floyd echoed that sentiment. She noted how it was 13 years, or 2,340 school days (assuming 180 days in a school year) since the Class of 2023 began their educational journey in kindergarten.

Floyd instructed her fellow graduates to use this time to discover who they want to become, using her own experience as an example.

“I was too busy paying attention to what I wanted to be rather than who I wanted to be,” Floyd said. “Who you want to be is one thing that is completely under your control.”

Sierra Houck, salutatorian, shared some of the lessons she learned while making memories with her fellow graduates.

“Never be afraid to scream at the top of your lungs, especially if it’s something you believe in,” Houck said. “The memory that stands in the back of my mind is our freshman year pep rally. Even though we quickly embarrassed ourselves … that did not stop us from yelling … to show the upperclassmen that we can hold our own ground.”

Principal John Haldeman recognized two international students who studied at Donegal High School this past year: Zsanett Bilibok of Romania and Alice Lumia of Italy. Each student was presented with an American flag gifted from Sen. Bob Casey.

The Class of 2023 is the first graduating class that has had Haldeman as their principal for their entire four years.

Soaking in the sentimental moment, Haldeman told the graduates that he hopes they continue to act with a goal of assisting others, find confidence from within and find a passion to enliven their days.

Haldeman then dismissed the class one last time. The graduates made their way to the center of the field where they formed a circle, swayed arm in arm, threw their caps in the air and sprinted toward the center of the circle together.