Donegal High School Senior Academic and Athletic Award ceremony was held May 23.

The award recipients are:

Mount Joy Lions Club Valedictorian Award: Hunter Gehman.

Marietta Charitable Trust Salutatorian Award: Diavionne Musser.

Mount Joy Lions Club Career & Technology Technical Valedictorian Award: Hannah Mylin.

Madelyn G. McDaniel Memorial Award: Alyssa Werner.

Donegal Education Association Scholarships: Reagan Clark, Katherine Cook, Delaney Long, Paige Miller, Julia Piatt and Samuel Rothstein.

MaryAnn Keesey Memorial Scholarship: Hunter Gehman.

Donegal School District Medal Awards: Tressa Burger, Emma Caszatt, Reagan Clark, Katherine Cook, Jacob Erb, Hunter Gehman, Brooke Henry, Anne Hollinger, Conner Hyle, Aubree Jones, Delaney Long, Paige Miller, Morgan Mullhausen, Diavionne Musser, Dylan Nolt, Nadia Riveria, Samuel Rothstein, Kiersten Schuler, Hadley Shoaf, Lillian Stehman, Iris Thomas, Allison Wallander, Alyssa Werner and Meg Zell.

American Legion Auxiliary Unit 185 Mount Joy Americanism Award: Reagan Clark and Hunter Gehman.

American Legion Walter S. Ebersole Post 185 Mount Joy Scholarship: Morgan Mullhausen.

Bobby F. Carroll Memorial Scholarship: Vianna Brydon.

Columbia Healthcare Foundation Scholarship: Meg Zell.

Delta Mu Sigma Mathematics Awards: Emma Caszatt, Katherine Cook, Jacob Erb, Hunter Gehman, Anne Hollinger, Connor Hyle, Diavionne Musser, Olivia Paul, Lillian Stehman, Iris Thomas, Joseph Turbedsky, Daniel Weiser and Alyssa Werner.

Donegal Insurance Group Mathematics Award in memory of J. Edward Charles: Alyssa Werner.

Kennedy McKinney DeShields Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Scholarship: Nadia Rivera.

It's Cool to be Kind Student Award: Aiden Funk, Hunter Gehman, Morgan Mullhausen and Jakeya Stuckey.

LancasterHistory.org Achievement in History Award: Meg Zell.

“Senate of Pennsylvania Good Citizenship Award, Sponsored by the Office of Senator Ryan Aument”: Reagan Clark and Samuel Johnstin.

Abby Rebecca Winters Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Cook.

Donegal Performing Arts On-Stage Award: Ryan Bedi.

Donegal Performing Arts Backstage Award: Donald Wolf III.

Donegal Performing Arts Technical Award: Austin Barrick.

Donegal Performing Arts Wardrobe Award: Isabella Gruber.

Donegal Foundation Healthcare Scholarship: Brooke Henry, Iris Thomas and Alyssa Werner.

Donegal Foundation STEM Scholarship: Emma Caszatt, Hunter Gehman, Conner Hyle, Diavionne Musser, Tristan Stark and Lily Stehman.

Donegal Foundation Community Service Scholarship: Katherine Cook, Nadia Rivera and Allison Wallander.

Donegal Foundation Trade Education Scholarship: Obed Golon Toj.

M. Susan Folly Anderson Scholarship: Ryan Bedi.

Jay M. Kaylor Memorial Scholarship: Ellen Zern.

Grey Scholarship: Jacob Erb and Lillian Stehman.

Donegal Music Association Scholarships: Ryan Bedi, Emma Caszatt and Gerson Malave Cortez and Iris Thomas.

Louis Armstrong Jazz Award: Kieran Barber.

Director’s Award for Band: Janelle Miller.

Patrick S. Gilmore Band Award: Kieran Barber.

Woody Herman Jazz Award: Iris Thomas.

John Philip Sousa Award: Iris Thomas.

U.S. Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Award: Emma Caszatt and Luke Fountain.

American Legion William Brenner Post 466 Scholarship: Emma Caszatt.

Ashara-Cashiphia Lodge No. 551 F & AM Scholarship Award: Isabella Gruber.

East Donegal Township Board of Supervisors Scholarship: Hadley Shoaf.

GlaxoSmithKline Marietta Vaccines Scholarship: Emma Caszatt.

Marietta Lions Club Walter Ickes Memorial School Citizenship Award: Austin Barrick.

Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce Business Education Award: Diavionne Musser.

Mount Joy Chamber of Commerce Joseph Schaeffer Memorial Scholarship: Katherine Cook.

Mount Joy Rotary Club Student of the Year Scholarship: Sariah Marrero and Hunter Gehman.

Norlanco-Rheems Kiwanis Key Club Scholarship: Lillian Stehman.

Seth Andrew Nornhold Memorial Scholarship: Nadia Rivera.

Northwest EMS Scholarship: Morgan Mullhausen.

Dr. Thomas W. and Mrs. Mary Ellen O'Connor, Sr. Memorial Scholarship: Diavionne Musser and Ellen Zern.

Carol Smith Reed Memorial Mathematics Scholarship: Hunter Gehman.

Rivertownes PA USA Scholarship: Emma Miller.

Marietta American Legion Auxiliary Unit 466 Nicole E. Styer Elementary Education Memorial Scholarship: Emma Miller.

U.S. Marine Corps Awards Distinguished Athlete Award: Ian Brown and Aubree Jones.

U.S. Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award: Hunter Gehman and Diavionne Musser.

Veterans of Foreign Wars of Mount Joy Post 5752 Founders Award: Nadia Rivera, Hunter Gehman and Christine Emswiler.

Veterans of Foreign Wars of Mount Joy Post 5752 Voice of Democracy Award: First: Sophia Floyd; second: Olivia Harmes; third: Marleigh Ballard.

Kemp Zangari Humanitarian Award: Emma Miller.

A. Landis Brackbill Award: Hunter Gehman and Hadley Shoaf.

Al Brooks Excellence in Athletics Award: Brandon Witmer.

E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Awards (Females): Hadley Shoaf and Lillian Stehman.

E. Jerry Brooks Academic Excellence Awards (Males): Ian Brown, Hunter Gehman, Kyle Huncher, Connor Hyle, Samuel Rothstein, AJ Small and Joseph Turbedsky.

Donegal Boys Basketball Booster Club Scholarship: Cole Hunt.

Donegal Boys Soccer Booster Club Scholarship: Joseph Turbedsky.

Fackler-Hower Sportsmanship Awards: Lillian Stehman and Samuel Rothstein.

Brenda Overlander Memorial Scholarship for Athletics: Victoria Burton and Paige Miller.

Donald S. Staley Memorial Award: Colin Eckinger.

Senior Athletic Plaques (Females): Victoria Burton, Hadley Shoaf and Lillian Stehman.

Senior Athletic Plaques (Males): Ian Brown, Owen Champ, Brandon Coco, Hunter Gehman, Kyle Huncher, Conner Hyle, Silas Mumper, Josh Myers, Samuel Rothstein, AJ Small, Joseph Turbedsky and Brandon Witmer.

Donegal Outstanding Female Athlete Award: Victoria Burton.

Donegal Outstanding Male Athlete Award: Owen Champ.

Lancaster-Lebanon Quiz Bowl League All-Star Award: Delton Brixius.

Lancaster County Young Artists Gold Award: Victoria Burton.

Lancaster County Young Artists Silver Award: Izabella Brown and Victoria Burton.

Lancaster County Young Artists Honorable Mention: Lillian Horst and Isaiah Parker.

Scholastic Art Awards Gold Key (2), National Silver, American Visions Nominee: Victoria Burton.

Lenfest Scholars Award Finalists: Diavionne Musser, Jessica Shaker and Gabbriell Troutman.

National History Day State Competition First Place – Individual Documentary: Sophia Watson.

National History Day State Competition Second Place – Individual Documentary: Corrine Watson.

National Merit Scholarship Semi-Finalist: Hunter Gehman.

Mount Joy Rotary Donegal High School Students of the Month: Jacob Bloom, Reagan Clark, Katherine Cook, Christine Emswiler, Jacob Erb, Hunter Gehman, Daniel Hockenberry, Conner Hyle, Samuel Johnstin, Aubree Jones, Isaac Lloyd, Sariah Marrero, Diavionne Musser, Francyne Nichols, Samuel Rothstein, Joseph Turbedsky, Meg Zell and Ellen Zern.