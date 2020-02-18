A sunken area along turf and track at Donegal Athletic Stadium has prompted the facility's until further notice.

In a statement released on social media, Donegal School District officials said a “depressed area" was discovered early Monday morning on the field's turf and track, located east of Donegal High School on Koser Road.

“It is believed that a sinkhole exists in a portion of the stadium,” the post stated.

In addition, the district is working on a plan to ensure “minimal disruption” to athletic and extracurricular programs.

The stadium will remain closed until the issue is remediated. Any use of the field will be considered trespassing, the post added.

Superintendent Michael Lausch told LNP | LancasterOnline that he had no further details Tuesday afternoon.