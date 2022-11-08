Donations are being accepted now to provide grocery gift cards to clients of the Lancaster County Office of Aging in need this holiday season.

Interested donors can participate by making a monetary contribution or supplying a grocery store gift card in any denomination up to $30 from Giant or Weis Markets, according to a news release from the office. Monetary contributions in the form of checks should be made payable to the Lancaster County Office of Aging, noting “Holiday Program” in the memo line, according to the release.

Donations will be accepted until December and can either be dropped off during regular business hours, Monday through Friday from 8:30a.m. to 5 p.m., or mailed to the agency located in the Lancaster County Government Center, 150 N. Queen St., Suite #415, Lancaster, PA 17603.

For more information or questions about the 2Holiday Program, please contact Ellen Weekes at 717-299-7979 or weekese@co.lancaster.pa.us.