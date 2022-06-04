The Dominican nuns who moved away from Lancaster County last year were back Friday to visit their old monastery and attend a ceremony at the new resting place for the nuns previously buried on the grounds of what’s now slated to become a private school.

The four nuns have been living at Corpus Christi Monastery in the Bronx since the dissolution last September of the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary at 1834 Lititz Pike in Manheim Township. Their return to Lancaster County for some final goodbyes prompted some emotion from the nuns, who were greeted by some longtime friends and well-wishers.

“It’s so surreal, it’s hard to describe. … “Am I really here?’” said Sister Mary Veronica during a visit to the monastery she joined in 1960. “I’m overwhelmed … I’ll have to process when I get home.”

At a brief stop at the former Lititz Pike monastery, the four nuns peeked into the chapel, studied a display showing the plans to turn the circa-1955 monastery into a school, and took a group photo around the statue of Mary in the courtyard.

“Still beautiful, isn’t it? This is heavenly, it really is,” said Sister Mary Veronica as she walked the hallway lined with glass windows and doors that offer views of the garden courtyard where she couldn’t help but note that “a big weed has grown since I’ve been here.”

While the nuns returned to Lancaster County in April for the funeral of Sister Marie Clare, who also was part of the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary, they had not been back to the monastery where CHI St. Joseph’s Children’s Health is poised to soon begin the renovations for the Mary Francis Bachmann School, a new private school for first- through 12th-graders that’s expected to open in the fall of 2023.

“It’s not easy because I didn’t want to leave it,” said Sister Mary Pius, who joined the monastery in 1959. “After 62 years it’s hard but it’s got to be because we couldn’t go on the way we were. But we’re doing fine down at the Bronx, but I do miss Pennsylvania.”

The monastery, which had occupied the Lititz Pike property since 1952, was dissolved because of dwindling numbers. At the end, four nuns were living in a 35,000-square-foot property on 5 acres. The space was designed to accommodate nearly 10 times that many nuns.

Three months after the nuns moved, CHI St. Joseph Children’s Health had a sales agreement for the property they want to turn into a school. The sale of the property for $3.5 million was finalized May 11 following the withdrawal of an appeal of a decision by the Manheim Township Zoning Hearing Board to grant several variances needed to turn the monastery into a school.

Marilyn Berger of KW Elite represented the sellers and Tracy Horst of PPM Real Estate represented the buyers in the transaction.

Proceeds from any sale will be used to support the nuns that had been part of the Manheim Township community, with any extra being distributed to other Dominican monasteries located in the United States or other parts of the world.

A new final resting place

After the morning visit tour of their former monastery, the sisters attended a blessing and dedication of the “Dominican Nuns” section of the St. Joseph’s New Roman Catholic Cemetery in Lancaster Township.

The removal of 24 graves from the monastery grounds was a condition of the sale of the property. Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory oversaw the disinterments and reinterments which were arranged and paid for by the nuns.

The Most Rev. Ronald W. Gainer, bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Harrisburg, presided over the ceremony that included hymns, prayers and scripture readings. About 60 people attended the half-hour ceremony that ended with Gainer sprinkling holy water on each of the graves as a soloist sang “Ave Maria.”

“I know the residents of Lancaster have a sad heart and a heavy heart that the monastery had to close,” Charles “Chip” Snyder of Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory told the group after the conclusion of the service. “It was such a place of peace…. It sounded like you were in heaven with all the angels singing.”

Grave complications

Moving the graves proved more difficult than Snyder originally expected. Some of the graves were moved last fall, but since next of kin could not be located to sign off on the relocation of 19 graves, the nuns had to get a court order for the transfers, explained Snyder, who did not charge the usual professional fees.

Filed Feb. 14 in the Orphans’ Court Division of the Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas, the petition argued that “in a very real sense, the order becomes a member’s family.”

Jason Benion, an attorney with Saxton & Stump who filed the petition, said that argument likely helped expedite the order, which Judge Jeffrey Reich issued Feb. 18 without a formal hearing. “They’re called sisters for a reason,” Benion said.

With the order in hand, the transfer of the graves resumed in March and was finalized in mid-May

Some of the graves now in the “Dominican Nuns” section of the St. Joseph’s New Roman Catholic Cemetery had been moved before. That’s because the monastery that made its home on Lititz Pike was originally established in 1925 in Enola, where the nuns also had a cemetery. Those graves were eventually moved to the cemetery at the Lititz Pike monastery after the Enola monastery dissolved.

The oldest grave is of Margaret McDonald, who died in 1933. McDonald hadn’t taken vows to become a nun but had been living in the community and was buried in the nuns’ graveyard. Five other graves are of nuns who died before the opening of the Lititz Pike monastery in 1955.

Snyder said there is room for four more graves in the “Dominican nun” section of the graveyard, enough for the former Lancaster nuns if they decide to be buried there.