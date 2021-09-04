Since 1960, Sister Mary Veronica has dedicated herself to a life of prayer strictly centered at the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary on Lititz Pike.

As a Cloistered Dominican Nun of the Perpetual Rosary, Veronica rarely left the property where a chapel is open to the public, but where access to the living and working quarters was off limits to most outsiders.

Veronica is still praying today but her prayers no longer originate from here – they come from Corpus Christi Monastery, the new Bronx home since Wednesday for Veronica and her fellow nuns from the Lititz Pike monastery.

“The main thing is the life, it’s not the building,” Veronica said during an interview at the Lititz Pike monastery before Tuesday’s move. “I guess maybe our mission has been fulfilled here in any case. Hopefully.”

The end of the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary follows two decades in which no new nuns joined, sisters died and the remaining nuns became increasingly frail. By the end, only four nuns – all of whom use walkers – still lived at the monastery, a 35,000-square -foot property on five acres designed to accommodate nearly 10 times that many.

The nuns’ exodus closes a unique religious chapter in the life of Lancaster County while also opening the question of what is next for the monastery building originally constructed amidst farmland, but which now sits on a desirable, open tract along a major Manheim Township corridor. For several years, the property, whose potential uses are limited by its zoning designation, has been quietly available for sale. Now that the nuns’ move is official, it will be widely marketed.

“It’s a prime piece (of property) but I haven’t let the world know about it,” said Marilyn Berger, a longtime Lancaster County real estate agent who has been handling the property. “They didn’t want to market it heavily to the world until they were located to another area.”

The relocation is seen by the nuns as a call from above.

“We’ve gotten older and our health has gone with it and we realize we can’t maintain the place ourselves,” said the 80-year-old Veronica. “It’s a clear call from God. It’s a wake-up call, as they say.”

Monastery history

Founded in France in 1880, the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary is an offshoot of the order established in 1206 by St. Dominic, a Spanish priest who started communities of nuns and monks. Unlike communities oriented to education or preaching, these nuns remove themselves from worldly life to the cloister, devoting their lives to the search for God through prayer.

An order of the Dominican Nuns of the Perpetual Rosary was established in South Enola in 1926, but moved to Lancaster after physical deterioration of its monastery building there. Initially, 18 sisters came in January 1953 to a remodeled farmhouse on Lititz Pike, making it their provisional monastery as a new one was built. The property was bought from the estate of Elmer J. Eshelman, a scion of the John W. Eshelman & Sons feed manufacturing company whose downtown Lancaster grain elevators inspired artist Charles’ Demuth’s painting “My Egypt.”

Completed at the cost of $450,000, the Monastery of the Immaculate Heart of Mary was dedicated in May 1955 during an “enclosure” ceremony after which all but the public chapel became off-limits to anyone but the nuns. Four wings of the two-story building surround a central courtyard, with living quarters on the second floor and common areas, dining rooms and meeting halls on the first. Large windows and doors offer views of the courtyard and several cherry trees.

“These are weeping cheery trees. They’re beautiful,” said Sister Mary Albert, 68 years old, who lived at the monastery since 1977. “It’s beautiful in spring, it was like a cascade of pink flowers.”

The nuns’ daily schedule begins with 6 a.m. prayers followed by mass at 6:45 a.m. The noon meal is eaten in silence, followed by a recreation period. Mid-afternoon prayer begins at 3 p.m., with prayers and rosary continuing until the 6 p.m. supper. Night prayers commence at 8 p.m. Until recently, the nuns kept a round-the-clock prayer vigil, with at least one nun praying all through the night.

“You know what your life is. You learn it in the beginning,” said Sister Maria Joseph, 78 years old, who lived at the monastery since 1959.

Deciding to leave

While the monastery has enjoyed financial support as well as ample volunteer help, the continuing lack of new members has been a growing threat to the community. The last new nun joined in 2002, with no novitiates arriving since then to test the religious life before taking formal vows.

“Vocations were not coming, things were happening worldwide. Not just ourselves, but many communities have suffered a lack of vocations,” Veronica said.

Facing the possibility of having to close if new recruits didn’t come, the sisters conducted several media interviews in 2013, publicity meant to draw new interest in the monastery. While the news articles generated some awareness, they didn’t spur any new recruits to what was then a nine-person community.

For the shrinking community, the prospect of change became more of a reality in 2018 after Pope Francis issued new guidance for religious communities, including how they should be dissolved when their numbers dwindle. The teaching, “Cor Orans” outlined necessary steps to be taken for communities that only have a handful of members.

“They are no longer allowed … to continue. In the past, that wasn’t the case,” said Sister Denise Marie, a nun from a monastery in Summit, New Jersey, who became the community’s vicaress in July and is managing the “suppression,” or closure, of the monastery, including its sale.

Marie is nun at Orate Semper, a monastery, which like Lancaster is part of the 11-member North American Association of Dominican Monasteries. Along with Albert, she will be at the monastery several months to wrap up details of the move.

The Bronx monastery the Lancaster sisters are joining is also a part of the association, which offers limited oversight to the otherwise independent monasteries.

“Today, many monasteries are struggling for candidates,” Marie said. “Ordinarily, another monastery might send other candidates if one place was low, but everyone is low.”

Priscilla “P.J.” Kegel, an English teacher at Lancaster Catholic High School who has been a longtime volunteer at the monastery, said she is brokenhearted about the nuns’ move.

“I’ll miss them terribly. I’ll miss their presence. I’ll miss their prayers,” Kegel said while helping with some chores before the nuns moved. “And, personally, they’re just amazing women to be with. They have beautiful stories to tell. I don’t have any great quotes for you for the paper, but my heart breaks.”

Preparing for what’s next

Over the last several years, a series of would-be buyers have toured the living quarters and private community rooms of the monastery, which remained off-limits to members of the public, including the nuns’ own family members. The nuns hoped limited showings would lead to a sale without the publicity of a formal real estate listing they worried would bring too many visitors to their home to say goodbye.

Berger, who has been a longtime supporter of and volunteer at the monastery, aiding the nuns she calls “my girls on the pike,” said even with limited marketing, she got interest from churches, schools and would-be developers for the property being offered at $3.5 million.

Proceeds from any sale would be used to support the nuns that had been part of the Lancaster community, with any extra being distributed to other Dominican monasteries located in the United States or other parts of the world, Sister Denise Marie said.

A sales agreement was drawn up last winter with a group led by restaurant owner Eric Perrone, who would have built a bar in the chapel and offered the space for events while exploring possibilities for a drug and alcohol addiction rehabilitation center in the rest of the complex. The sale would have required the buyers to move the 24 graves in the cemetery on the monastery grounds, an effort that is now being undertaken by the nuns.

Perrone owns Fiorentino’s at Lancaster Airport as well as The Sandwich Factory Sports Lounge and Club twenty3 — formerly The Jukebox — in Manheim Township. Perrone said the sale fell through because of the property’s restrictive zoning. The 5-acre monastery property is an R-2 residential zone, which means it requires specific approval for most new uses, changes likely to prove controversial for the neighborhood.

Fred and Bobbie Tugend, whose house on Sturbridge Drive is directly behind the monastery, say they’re especially worried the property will become a drug rehab center when all the nuns are gone. The Tugends, who have lived next to the monastery for 40 years, have been on the lookout for public notices about a municipal meeting to review possible new uses.

“I can tell you this, once it comes out, you will have this whole neighborhood up at that municipal building,” Bobbie Tugend said.

Mary Steffy, who lives next to the Tugends on Sturbridge Drive, says she hopes the monastery property can continue to be used for “something spiritual.”

“This world is such a wreck,” she said. “Any place, if it’s used for a spiritual purpose and then they’re going to turn it into something else, then I’m sad about that. That’s my bottom line.”