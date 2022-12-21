Volunteers welcomed about 20 families to the Holiday Shop Program, organized by Lancaster Community Action Partnership’s Domestic Violence Services, on Wednesday to give those rebuilding their lives a chance to enjoy Christmas.

About 30 volunteers set up tables of toys and racks of clothes, along with fresh baked goods and hot drinks, at First Presbyterian Church on East Orange Street in Lancaster city for the families, including about 54 children. Frank Sinatra’s “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and other Christmas songs played as the families browsed.

Christine Gilfillan, director of the Domestic Violence Shelter, said it was only the second time the event happened – it started in 2019, but it wasn’t held in 2020 or 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Certainly when I came in 2018, you could have knocked me over with a feather if you said we're going to have a worldwide pandemic,” Gilfillan said. “We had to pretty much go back to the way we've done things before. … We couldn't really provide a shopping experience.”

Sheilyann Sanchez started living at the safe house the week of Thanksgiving. For the past month, she has been working to get her and her 3-year-old son, Royce, their own home, which they’re moving into this week.

“When I went in, I was confused, broken, I didn't want to talk, I didn’t want to make relationships,” Sanchez said. “And then, I opened up … being around women that have gone through it.”

Sanchez got her son, who she said is excited for Christmas, a Lego set, a toy tool kit, some trucks and some clothes.

“I think it just shows a lot of love, and that we're not alone,” she said. “And that regardless of what we're going through, there's always going to be someone there that we can depend on.”

Community outreach and volunteer coordinator Angela Keen explained that the families are clients from the services’ safe house, community counseling, and legal centers who registered in advance. Volunteers included some from First Presbyterian Church and other churches in the area, such as Highland Presbyterian and LCBC Church.

“The support has really been amazing,” Keen said through tears. “Everybody just walks away with a full heart.”

Cindy Eidam, 70, of Lancaster, has volunteered at the organization for many years, doing a variety of jobs. She said the holiday gift program is especially important, because some clients might not be able to celebrate the holiday otherwise.

“They would have no Christmas, if it wasn't for this,” Eidam said. “Now everybody, you know, has gifts to open. A little brightness.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lancaster’s Domestic Violence Safe House at 717-299-1249. You can also call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233, or text “START” to 88788.