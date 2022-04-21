Not that it makes up even a small part of the business, but Brandt’s Farm Supply in Elizabethtown will not sell baby chicks this year.

The independent farm supply and hardware store is doing its part to fight avian flu, which was confirmed last week on a large poultry farm in Lancaster County.

“We really just didn’t want any chance of transmitting from any direction,” employee Lynn Brandt said Wednesday. “We feel it was just more biosecure not to sell them.”

The chicks, ordered from a hatchery in the Midwest, are purchased primarily by backyard chicken enthusiasts. Brandt’s might sell a couple hundred chicks over a few weeks around this time each spring, said Brandt, no relation to the store’s founder and namesake. The women spoke to a reporter at the store Wednesday morning.

Susan Zeager and her husband, Herman Zeager, bought the store when founder Harold Brandt retired in 1986.

Brandt’s serves about 30 commercial poultry farmers along with backyard enthusiasts. (Lancaster has more than 1,600 poultry farms and is the epicenter of the state’s $7.1 billion poultry industry.)

Both types of chicken-raisers are concerned about the impact of the avian flu, Susan Zeager said.

“With the backyard chickens, they're everywhere. They just have small plots. Whereas the commercial farmer, it's their livelihood. And they have very large operations,” Susan Zeager said.

The store has been selling more disinfectants, Brandt said. She showed two different gallon jugs of liquid disinfectant that can be used in a number of different ways, such as spraying equipment or used in footbaths for workers to disinfect their boots and shoes. Brandt’s also sells packs of calf-high blue plastic disposable boot covers, $25 for 25 pairs.

Susand Zeager said the store was going to set up a spray station for all customers to use.

Brandt said her sense is that hobbyists aren’t as worried as the commercial farmers.

But it’s not only the big operations that are concerned, Susan Zeager said.

“Some backyard chicken people rely on it as an income. For others, it’s more of a hobby. It’s their pets. The ones that rely on it for an income, I think, are concerned,” Zeager said.

And each is concerned about their flock getting infected from the other type, she said.

The Zeagers used to raise chickens commercially for eggs, but they had to kill their flock during the last major outbreak to hit the county, in 1983.

“We had to disperse them all. We had to sanitize. There was a lot involved. We actually discontinued having chickens because of all that was involved to sanitize and disinfect,” Susan Zeager said.

The Zeagers also had dairy cows so they turned their focus there, Susan Zeager said.

“It worked for us financially. Of course, it was a setback. But we were able to overcome it. And then we switched to hogs,” she said.