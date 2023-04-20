Rebuilding homes and restoring hope is the mission of Mennonite Disaster Service, and the nonprofit is currently doing just that in 17 locations across the U.S. recovering from natural disasters, from fires in Washington state to floods in Louisiana.

“MDS is a volunteer network,” says Executive Director Kevin King. “We enable people to put faith in action by going, using their hands and their feet and responding to a disaster, whether that’s mucking out, chainsaw work or longer-term building a house.”

In any given month, MDS can spend $15,000-$20,000 per disaster location supporting those volunteers and their work—mostly paid for with contributions.

“When we start our new budget year, truly it’s a faith mission,” King says.

Everence is an important partner in that mission, not only helping MDS put its faith in action but also helping others support MDS by integrating their faith and values with their financial decisions.

“We know not everybody can go … but they support with their financial giving,” King says. “That’s just every bit as important … The two are hand in glove, finances and volunteer efforts.”

Everence includes the financial services of Everence Financial, the charitable services entity Everence Foundation, and the banking services of Everence Federal Credit Union.

Everence Financial helps MDS invest in ways that not only align with its values but also provide financial stability and the flexibility to respond to the unexpected.

“With disasters we don’t have a steady income,” King says. “It fluctuates wildly and so (Everence) manages our reserves. When a major disaster hits, like tornadoes in Kentucky, that first 30 to 60 days—that’s when donors give. And then you have to stretch that dollar and wisely manage it.”

Everence Foundation serves as a conduit for charitable gifts to MDS, facilitating donations through avenues such as bequests, donor-advised funds and charitable trusts.

Everence Federal Credit Union offers banking products like certificates of deposit that can bring stability to porfolios like MDS’s. In 2022, MDS also received $3,600 in donations through the MyNeighbor credit card program, which allows members to generate donations to their favorite charitable organization every time they use their card to make a purchase.

King says he is grateful not only for the banking and financial services Everence provides for MDS and its employees, but also the focus Everence places on stewardship and handling God’s resources wisely.

“It allows us to do what we do best, and we count on them to do what they do best,” he says. “It’s a great mutual relationship.”

Everence has three locations in Lancaster County, all of which include the convenience of both an Everence Financial office and an Everence Federal Credit Union branch in one place.

Everence Federal Credit Union and Everence Financial work collaboratively to help individuals, businesses, churches and other organizations achieve their financial goals while also giving back in ways that are most meaningful to them.

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Everence financial services empower clients to align their faith and values with their finances. Everence offers banking, insurance and financial services with community benefits and stewardship education.

GREEN LOANS

Everence Federal Credit Union supports members’ stewardship of the environment by offering a discount on auto loans for electric or hybrid vehicles and home equity lines of credit used for qualified energy-efficient or energy-saving home improvements.

CHARITABLE GIVING

Everence Financial offers creative tools for generosity, such as donor-advised funds and charitable gift annuities, that can offer tax deductions or a regular source of income while also benefiting a designated charity.

Similarly, Everence Federal Credit Union’s MyNeighbor card is a way for members to donate 1.5% of every purchase to their favorite charity. Annually, members give over half a million dollars to more than 500 nonprofits nationwide through this program.

Elizabethtown Public Library has used MyNeighbor donations to fund children’s and adult programming and to purchase personal finance resource materials, says Executive Director Deb Drury.

“Contributions of all different sizes make a difference,” Drury says. “When people can go about their daily business and use this reward to benefit the community, I think that’s amazing.”

Like MDS, the library relies heavily on contributions to purchase materials, pay for programming and cover operational expenses, Drury says. That makes it all the more meaningful that a relationship with Everence empowers people to get more out of their financial journey while also giving back.

“We’re incredibly grateful for how [Everence] is advancing philanthropy through this program,” Drury says. “Whether it be money contributed to the library or just expanding the awareness of how philanthropy can benefit both the donor and nonprofit, I think that’s a great thing.”

