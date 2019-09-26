None of the state's cases of serious lung injury that appear to be linked to vaping have been associated with medical marijuana bought at Pennsylvania dispensaries, according to the state department of health.

In an emailed statement Wednesday, spokesman Nate Wardle said investigation continues but "the initial findings indicate that the reported THC product used by patients has not been linked to legally obtained THC."

"This is in line with what other states have found and CDC’s recommendation to not buy e-cigarette products off the street," he wrote.

The state's latest tally is five confirmed and three probable cases, with another 50 under investigation, according to Wardle.

"Patients in each case suffered serious lung injuries and have been hospitalized," he wrote. "Most of the lung injury cases are male, and the average age is mid-20s."

The legal pot industry's revenue that comes from vape products has dropped by 15% nationwide amid the health scare, according to reporting by the Associated Press.