Pennsylvania SPCA humane law enforcement officers rescued 14 dogs from an Elizabethtown property Monday.

The investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending, the PSPCA said.

PSPCA officers removed 11 dogs from the property due to concerns for unsanitary conditions and "extremely high" ammonia levels, according to a news release. The dogs, including two puppies, can be described as Australian Cattledog and beagle mixes.

A person also contacted the PSPCA to say they had recently been given three dogs from the same property.

The 14 dogs have been surrendered to the PSPCA's Philadelphia headquarters and will be available for adoption "in the coming days," according to the release.

The PSPCA did not give the location of the property. The officers responded to a referral from law enforcement.

The PSPCA asks anyone with information to call the cruelty hotline at 866-601-SPCA.