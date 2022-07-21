Stacie Blake was walking her dog Bilbo, a 12-year-old Tennessee walking hound, near her Lancaster Township home Thursday afternoon, when Bilbo “slipped his lead,” according to Blake, and ran into a pipe at a retaining pond along Wabank Road. Bilbo walked though the pipe and ended up under the grate of a storm drain on Waypoint Drive. Blake, with the help of medics from Lancaster EMS, fed treats to Bilbo through the grate in an effort to keep the dog at the storm drain while they waited for Lancaster Township firefighters to arrive. Firefighters had to use a sledgehammer to free the grate over the storm drain, causing Bilbo to retreat back into the pipe under the road. A firefighter climbed into the storm drain and successfully coaxed the dog from the pipe with cheese crackers. Bilbo was then lifted from the drain and returned to Blake unharmed.