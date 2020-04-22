Lancaster city police

DUI

LANCASTER CITY: Matthew Wayne Widders, 37, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after an accident around 7:03 p.m. April 18 at the intersection of Pitney Road and Aaron Lane, police said.

DRUG CHARGES

LANCASTER CITY: Destiny Beatriz Montalvo, 25, no address provided, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after she was found shouting and acting erratically on the sidewalk around 6:21 p.m. April 18 in the 500 block of South Prince Street, police said. After a search, police found Montalvo in possession of heroin and other drug paraphernalia, police said.

LANCASTER CITY: Yusef A. Squires, 38, of Lancaster, was charged with possession of a controlled substance after a traffic stop around 4:17 a.m. April 18 in the 200 block of West Vine Street, police said.

THEFT

LANCASTER CITY: A 75-inch flat screen LG television was stolen between 6 a.m. and 3:42 p.m. April 13 in the 600 block of West Orange Street, police said.

LANCASTER CITY: A yellow 2006 Hummer H2 was stolen from a private lot between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. April 13 in the 700 block of Beaver Street, police said.

SIMPLE ASSAULT

LANCASTER CITY: David Lopez, 30, of Lancaster, was charged with simple assault after he injured a woman during a domestic dispute around 1:38 p.m. April 13 in the 700 block of East End Avenue, police said.

Manheim To wnship police

DUI

LANCASTER TWP.: Kalene L. Felder-Legree, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash that happened on April 19 at 1:24 a.m. in the 1200 block of Elm Avenue, police said. Felder-Legree exhibited signs of impairment and admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages before the crash, police said. Felder-Legree had a blood alcohol content of 0.137%, police said.

MANHEIM TWP.: Ethan Hunter Mink, 30, of Ephrata, was charged with driving under the influence after a crash that happened on Route 222 South on April 16 at 8:17 a.m., police said. Mink showed signs of impairment and refused a chemical test, police said.

DOG LAW VIOLATION

LANCASTER TWP.: Timothy J. Breen, 31, of Lancaster, was charged with two counts of dog law violation for failing to have a license for his dog and failing to have his dog vaccinated for rabies, according to police.

THEFT

MANHEIM TWP.: Police said that between April 13 and April 20, six vehicles were entered and stolen from Lancaster Pre-Owned on Manheim Pike. A total loss of $550 was reported stolen, police said.

Northern Lancaster County Regional Police

CORRUPTION OF MINORS, RETAIL THEFT

LITITZ: Nicholas Shaub, 30, no address given, was charged with retail theft and corruption of a minor for stealing from Green Hill Farm Discount Grocer on Jan. 28, police said. Shaub stole makeup and whoopie pies, totaling $25, and used a child that was under 10-years-old to block his view, police said.

PROBATION VIOLATION, DRUG CHARGES

MANHEIM: Christopher Nissley, no address given, was charged with use and possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia and public drunkenness after he was found behaving oddly while at the Sheetz on Lancaster Road on Jan. 16, police said. He was found to be under the influence of methamphetamine and heroin and have hypodermic needles on him, police said. On April 20, officers responded to Nissley’s residence for an unrelated incident and he was arrested for the January charges and probation violation, police said.