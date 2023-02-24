A dog died in house fire in Lancaster city Friday afternoon.

Emergency crews responded at 1:09 p.m. to 224 E. Marion St. for the reported fire, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communications. The building contains several housing units.

Billy Nonnemacher, battalion chief for Lancaster City Bureau of Fire, said the fire was contained to one unit of the building and that others weren't affected by the fire. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes. Investigators are still working to determine what caused the fire and the extent of damages.

Timothy Creamer, 63, of Lancaster City, has rented the residence since 2006. He said his 8-year-old chihuahua and dachshund mix, Gretchen escaped the apartment and got loose but and her mother, a 10 year old chihuahua mix, Georgia, died in the fire. Someone found Gretchen and identified her with the veterinarian tags she had on and brought her to the vet safely.

Creamer has been displaced by the fire and is planning on staying with a friend in the city.