Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, May 8, and Sunday, May 14.

1. Does tossing trout from a bucket while stocking the fish in a creek or lake hurt the fish?

After publishing a story in late March about the opening of trout season in Lancaster County, columnist P.J. Reilly received feedback about the accompanying photo, which showed a volunteer tossing trout from a bucket into Quarryville's Big Beaver Creek.

He decided to examine the process of trout stocking, both in Pennsylvania and around the country, along with some common myths.

2. Bed Bath & Beyond, Christmas Tree shops closing at Mill Creek Square

Located side-by-side in the shopping center, the two anchor tenants are closing following bankruptcy filings.

The 43,000-square-foot Bed Bath & Beyond store began a closing sale late last month as part of the company’s plan to liquidate its remaining 360 stores. The store closing sales are slated to end May 24.

The 34,000-square-foot Christmas Tree Shops store is among 10 underperforming stores that will be closed by Massachusetts-based Handil Holdings, which bought the 82-store chain in 2020 from Bed Bath & Beyond. The East Lampeter Township store is expected to close by the end of June, an employee said.

3. Here's your chance to live in an old Lancaster County school and it's not just one room

Marilyn Hobday had her eye on a former school in her hometown of Columbia and told her husband.

“He was thinking of a one-room schoolhouse. So I brought him by,” she says. “And he goes, ‘Are you out of your mind?’”

The school she wanted to buy covers about 7,500 square feet, enough for her art gallery, a woodworking studio for her son and more. With the help of many high school laborers and professionals, she transformed the Poplar Street School into exactly what she wanted.

Three decades later, it’s time for Hobday to move on. The schoolhouse is on the market, with its chalkboards, four fireplaces and 54 huge windows.

4. New Holland police union votes no confidence in chief

The union accused Chief William Leighty of being a poor communicator, treating officers unequally and breaking state law by allowing two officers to carry department-issued weapons despite not being qualified or having appropriate waivers, according to an April 13 letter to the council.

The letter said Leighty is “either unable or unwilling to provide the competent skill necessary in this important position. … If he does maintain a vision for the future development of the department, he has never relayed this to the membership.”

Leighty did not respond to phone messages or emails to his work on Monday and Tuesday. The letter was provided to LNP | LancasterOnline anonymously.

5. Investigators look to charge Ephrata Twp. man they say botched neutering

PSPCA and local law enforcement are investigating John Martin, who they suspect is performing veterinary services without a license, according to Nicole Wilson, who leads the PSPCA’s animal law enforcement team. Wilson said authorities expect to file charges in the next two weeks.

The PSPCA’s animal law enforcement team in conjunction with a Lancaster County detective served a warrant last week on the property of Matthew Martin to gather evidence.

Wilson said investigators searched all of the buildings on the property and believe horses have been subjected to unethical procedures as well. Beyond dog neutering issues, investigators are looking for evidence of ear cropping and tail docking — cutting off dogs’ ears or tails for working or aesthetic purposes.