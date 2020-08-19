Millersville move in
Emily Piscopo, left, of Chester Springs; gets help from her aunt Susan Piscopo, center, and her father Ed Piscopo as she moves in at South Village on the campus of Millersville University Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently announced that it would be required for all students to wear masks throughout the school day.

The announcement includes all students ages 2 and up.

The reception has been mixed. We want to know: does the mask mandate change your mind about sending your child to an in-person, full-time school?

The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued a mandate requiring students to wear masks at all times. Will you consider digital instruction for your child?

