Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently announced that it would be required for all students to wear masks throughout the school day.
The announcement includes all students ages 2 and up.
The reception has been mixed. We want to know: does the mask mandate change your mind about sending your child to an in-person, full-time school?
The Pennsylvania Department of Health has issued a mandate requiring students to wear masks at all times. Will you consider digital instruction for your child?
