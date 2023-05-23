The owner of Park City Center wants to subdivide its property as a way of keeping its options open for the future – a future that could include residential development.

That was a key takeaway from a Lancaster City Planning Commission meeting last week, during which members heard an introductory presentation on Brookfield Properties’ intent to break three parcels of land away from the main mall.

There are no immediate plans for those parcels to change hands, said Cheryl Love, principal at the ELA Group Inc., who made the presentation and which specializes in engineering and architectural consulting. She said one newly created parcel would include the area around BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, another around LongHorn Steakhouse and another in an area already set off on its own, which includes Olive Garden, Bonefish Grill, DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse and Ashley Furniture.

“As most of you know, it’s a challenging time for owners of malls such as this in trying to plan for the future and deal with some extraneous pressures that are changing the uses for mall properties,” said Bill Cassidy, a land use attorney on the project.

He described breaking the land into different parcels as a way for Brookfield to keep its portfolio flexible.

“They don’t have any intention of changing anything that’s going on in those properties at the present time -- haven’t even considered that,” Cassidy said. “They just want to have extra flexibility in dealing with what might come down the road in this particular economic world that we live in for malls.”

Zoning would need to change

Commission member Steve Hackett asked about zoning.

“It does not permit residential at this point, if that’s a thought or a question that you have,” Love said.

“That’s where I’m going with it,” Hackett replied.

Tackling a housing shortage – affordable housing in particular – is a central focus for Lancaster Mayor Danene Sorace’s administration and a constant touchpoint for Lancaster City Council. Boosting housing density in already developed areas is a major priority of Lancaster County’s 2040 plan – which looks to solve a housing shortage while preserving farmland and open spaces.

Hackett’s question is what prompted Cassidy’s comments about flexibility.

“[I] completely understand … was getting excited back here," Hackett said. "I was hopeful. Certainly sets up for a potential in the future.”

How Brookfield is positioned for residential

Residential development might be more of a possibility in the more immediate future for other parcels owned by Park City but not involved in the subdivision plan presented Wednesday. That’s based on comments made by Frank Polan, senior operations manager for Park City.

“Maybe some of you already know, Brookfield Properties is interested in exploring and have begun some discussion regarding the remainder of the Park City properties as to what it’s going to look like in the future,” he said. “Nothing definitive. But they’re trying to find out which way they want to go, which might be beneficial, obviously, to Brookfield, but also to the city.”

Polan noted that Brookfield contains several divisions including ones focused on multi-family and office uses.

“We do have the infrastructure,” he said. “We do a lot of things with real estate.”

Love said Brookfield has had discussions with the city regarding a new comprehensive plan – a draft version of which will be presented during a community meeting at the Ware Center from 4:30 to 7 p.m. on May 24.

“They (Brookfield officials) were open to that discussion,” Love said. “It’s not the immediate intent of the current plan from subdividing.”

The Rockvale model

Replacing some retail with residential is central to the $120 million redevelopment of the Shops at Rockvale, where a restaurant to be built at the site of the demolished Rockvale Diner will be the first step plan that is slated to replace half the East Lampeter Township shopping center with housing.

The subdivision plan put before the planning commission for Park City is still being tweaked and will be back for further consideration. The plan must also go before the city’s Shade Tree Commission. Love said the subdivision plan as proposed would typically require a total of about 77 trees to be planted.

“We are working to try to find a middle ground in that requirement,” she said. “Clearly (for) retail centers … visibility from the street is very important for their success and their continued viability.”