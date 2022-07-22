In September 2019, the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office released sketches of a suspect in the 1975 stabbing death of Lindy Sue Biechler.

Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs had analyzed DNA evidence left at the scene of the crime and built the visual approximations based on genetic markers that indicated certain traits.

The sketches showed a man at age 25 and age 65 — a fair-skinned, hazel-eyed man, possibly of southern European ancestry.

On Sunday, county detectives arrested David Vincent Sinopoli, 68, of East Hempfield Township, and charged him with killing Biechler.

Sinopoli’s mugshot bears definite similarities to the sketch of the suspect at age 65. Both have hazel eyes (Sinopoli’s arrest affidavit confirms his eye color), gray hair and comparable head, neck and ear structure.

The most striking differences: Sinopoli’s nose is more square and flat, his lips are thinner, and he has less hair and a goatee.

Parabon, which produced the sketch, pointed detectives toward Sinopoli as a suspect in the case in December through a combination of genetic and genealogical investigating.

He is currently being held without bail in Lancaster County Prison.