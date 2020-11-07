Doe Run Elementary School will be closed on Monday, Nov. 9, after two “probable cases” of COVID-19, according to an email sent out to parents and guardians on Saturday.

“A ‘probable case’ is a person who has been exposed to a COVID (positive) person and is symptomatic,” the email said.

The school is seeking “advisement” from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, the email said.

Students who attend the Manheim Central Virtual Academy are not impacted, according to the email.

The email didn’t go into details about the potential “probable cases,” but said that information will be available later this weekend.

