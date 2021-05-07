In 2011, doctors told Carol and Chris Vanden Berg their oldest son was dying.

Their son, then-19-year-old Colin Vanden Berg, was in a coma after having a massive stroke following open heart surgery at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. Some of the most experienced doctors in the country said the teenager may never wake up. If he did, they said, he'll likely be in a vegetative state for the rest of his life.

Three months later, he woke up.

And on Thursday, 10 years after his life almost ended from the stroke, Colin Vanden Berg walked at Millersville University's commencement ceremony.

The 29-year-old earned a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in print journalism in December 2020. Commencement was postponed until now due to COVID-19.

His achievement seemed to amaze everyone — except himself.

“This is just an accomplishment. It's hard for me, because I'm immediately thinking about trying to find a job and trying to find some ways I can volunteer," Colin Vanden Berg told LNP | LancasterOnline Wednesday inside his family’s Lancaster Township home. “I'm thinking about that. I'm not thinking about graduation. I'm thinking about what's next for me."

A long road

Diagnosed with complex congenital heart disease after doctors discovered his heart wasn't pumping enough blood into his lungs, causing his skin to turn blue, Colin Vanden Berg underwent three heart surgeries before he was 2 years old.

After his third surgery, Colin Vanden Berg lived a relatively normal life until he began experiencing extreme fatigue in his senior year at Lancaster’s McCaskey Campus. Despite not feeling well, he managed to graduate with honors, receive the school's highest English award and go on to study on campus at Ursinus College in suburban Philadelphia for two years.

The fatigue, however, got worse. He could barely wake up in the morning. He struggled to focus in class. Then he failed one of his courses, which was uncharacteristic of an otherwise smart, hardworking student.

Alarmed, his parents brought him to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. Doctors at CHOP determined he needed another surgery — this time to clear a blockage in his heart. On the afternoon of Jan. 20, 2011, he had open heart surgery.

The surgery itself was successful. But that evening, when the Vanden Bergs visited their son's hospital room, they noticed something was wrong. Colin Vanden Berg, his mother explained, would lunge forward in the bed, as if he was trying to sit up, but he couldn't stay upright, nor could he speak.

Because Colin Vanden Berg had metal coils in his heart from a previous surgery, getting an MRI wasn't an option, so they took a CT scan instead. The convulsions continued. Carol Vanden Berg finally asked, “Is he having seizures?" The doctors said yes.

The doctors later determined he had a massive stroke in the middle-right portion of the brain. The exact cause remains unknown.

“I'm at a loss," Carol Vanden Berg remembers the surgeon telling them.

With their son in a coma, days turned into weeks, and weeks turned into months. Doctors told them to expect the worst, but they refused.

“I knew Colin," Carol Vanden Berg said. “And, you know, you could call it faith. You could call it whatever you want to call it, but I knew he was in there."

Then there were signs of hope.

Hope emerges

Colin Vanden Berg started to turn his head toward music playing or one of his family members talking. Later, he'd start to motion as if he was responding to what was said to him, though he wouldn't speak. One day months into the coma, his mother noticed him pressing his index finger and his thumb together, then his middle finger and his thumb, and so on. Carol Vanden Berg grabbed a sock, put it in her son's hand, and he squeezed it. Then, she asked him to toss it to her. He did.

On April 6, 2011, just short of three months after his open heart surgery, Colin Vanden Berg awoke. The doctors immediately put a tube in his trachea so he could speak and started asking him basic questions. They offered to call his mother, who worked next door to the rehabilitation center in Lancaster where Colin Vanden Berg moved to several weeks after the surgery.

“I was working, and then all of a sudden I get this phone call on my direct line," Carol Vanden Berg said. “I pick it up, and (Colin Vanden Berg said), ‘Mom, they put this thing in my neck, and I can talk, and it's wonderful. And I want a slushy from Sonic.' "

From then on, the victories kept coming. With the help of intensive therapies, Colin Vanden Berg learned to speak again, to read and write, to walk, to take showers, to type on the computer and tie his shoes, among other things.

Two years after he woke up, Colin Vanden Berg returned to college — this time at Millersville — starting with one class a semester, then two, then three. He joined the college newspaper, The Snapper, and became head copy editor. He even traveled to New York City with the staff.

“I really was kind of figuring this all out by myself," he said. “For the first time I had friends, actual college students that I could talk to. We could take the same classes. We would talk about the same professors. I felt it was the first time I felt not like an 8-year-old, I felt like a 28-year-old."

It wasn't all smooth sailing. Working technology or taking notes and listening to a lecture simultaneously were near-impossible tasks. His short-term memory, imagination and math skills all seemed to disappear after his stroke. His vision and motor skills, particularly on his left side, are permanently impaired. He talks with a stutter and walks with a cane when outdoors and in crowds.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit with mere months before completing his degree, Colin Vanden Berg turned into a “hermit," his mother said, because they didn't believe he would survive the virus with his heart and lung issues. He stayed in his room almost 24 hours a day doing schoolwork and watching YouTube videos.

‘The finish line’

Moving forward, he'll need assistance traveling, as he can't drive, as well as with common house chores like cooking and doing laundry. He'll also need approval from a doctor to return to work. His dream job is to be a newspaper film critic.

“When we were getting ready to leave CHOP, one of the doctors said, 'You know, this is not going to be a sprint. It's going to be a marathon,' " Carol Vanden Berg said. “And I said, 'We've got track shoes on. We're ready to go.' "

Graduating college, she said, is her son's greatest victory — and perhaps the marathon’s finish line.

Colin Vanden Berg interrupted her.

“The finish line is when I'm living by myself completely independently and going to work, or having work anyway, being financially stable," he said. “That's the finish line."