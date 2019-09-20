A Lancaster County doctor and a former physician group he used to be part of will pay just over $178,000 to resolve a billing dispute.

The U.S. Department of Justice said Dr. Richard P. Frey and Physicians Alliance Ltd. allegedly billed Medicare improperly from May 2013 through June 2014.

At issue were P-Stim electric acupuncture devices used to treat pain.

According to the department, Medicare doesn’t cover accupuncture or such devices, but paid the practice thousands of dollars because it was billed as implantation of neurostimulator electrodes, despite being done without surgery in an office setting.

“Accurately billing for services provided to Medicare beneficiaries is required of all health care providers,” said Maureen R. Dixon, special agent in charge for the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of the Inspector General.

New Jersey-based Buttaci Leardi & Werner LLC is representing Frey and Physicans Alliance and issued a written statement calling the treatment a highly effective alternative to narcotic medications.

“The device was used in full compliance with manufacturer and distributor instructions and in conjunction with the advice of professional medical billers and coders,” it said.

The agreement to resolve the allegations came without admission of wrongdoing and was reached “To permit Dr. Frey to remain focused on the highest quality medical care and to avoid the time and cost of litigation,” it said.