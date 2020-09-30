A longtime Lancaster County doctor charged with sexually assaulting seven males over a 23-year span intends to plead guilty, according to online court documents.

William R. Vollmar, 56, of Willow Street, was first charged by the Pennsylvania State Police in April 2019 with indecent assault of a man at a Quarryville office.

The Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office took over the investigation and filed additional charges in May 2019 based on accusations by five males. More charges were filed last October based on accusations by a seventh male.

The seven accusations are being tried as one case. The attorney general’s office had sought to have 13 other people who accused Vollmar of inappropriate behavior give testimony, but a judge rejected the request. Most of those accusations happened outside the statute of limitations for criminal charges.

Vollmar had worked at a half-dozen schools in Lancaster County as a contracted physician; some of his accusers were students when the assaults happened, according to prosecutors.

Vollmar plans to plead guilty Nov. 12 before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker, court documents show.

Defense attorney Michael Winters confirmed Wednesday that Vollmar is scheduled to resolve the case by plea.

In all, Vollmar is charged with 14 crimes, including three counts each of sexual assault and corruption of minors and two counts of unlawful or sexual contact -- all felonies, as well as six misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

Documents do not indicate what charges he will plead guilty to.

Meanwhile, two civil suits claiming negligence are working their way through county court.

Both suits involve former students, one from Conestoga Valley and one from Solanco. They contend Vollmar groomed them for sexual abuse.

The first suit was filed in April 2019 after Vollmar had been charged. The suit names Vollmar, Lancaster General Health, and the medical practice of Stephen G. Diamantoni, M.D. & Associates, Vollmar’s employer until he resigned two days before he was first charged. Diamantoni is Lancaster County's coroner.

The second suit was filed in Philadelphia and transferred to Lancaster County court in December. The plaintiffs are an unidentified husband and wife who name Vollmar, Diamantoni’s medical practice, Lancaster General Health and University of Pennsylvania Health System, of which LGH is part.

Vollmar had also been an independent staff member at Lancaster General Health, but resigned when charged. He also resigned from schools he was affiliated with, or was fired.

In June, the state medical board indefinitely suspended Vollmar’s medical license.

