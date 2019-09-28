This week, Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf announced that he was in favor of legalizing recreational marijuana for the state.

Earlier this year, Lt. Gov. John Fetterman conducted listening tours - one of which was held in Lancaster - to gauge reactions to the potential legalization of recreational marijuana.

Wednesday, Wolf said that the overwhelming majority of Pennsylvanians who he spoke with were in favor of the legalization.

How do you feel about the possibility? Let us know using the poll below.

