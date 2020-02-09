Here are some things to keep in mind as the deadline approaches.

Do you have to have a Real ID driver's license or identification card?

No. For Pennsylvania residents, getting Real ID-compliant identification is optional.

If you don’t ever plan on taking a commercial flight or entering a federal building that requires identification, a military base or nuclear power plant, you do not need to get the Real ID-compliant license or state identification.

Or, if you have a passport or another federally accepted form of identification, you don’t need this card.

What happens if you don't have a Real ID on Oct. 1, 2020?

Nothing, unless you are taking a domestic commercial flight or trying to access a secure federal building where Real IDs are required.

You can still get a Real ID- compliant driver’s license or identification card after October 2020. The deadline is for federal enforcement, not application.

What documents do you need?

You will need your birth certificate or passport, your Social Security card and two proofs of residency. The name on the Social Security must match the name on the proof of identity document.

The birth certificate must have a raised seal and be issued by an authorized government agency.

This is where the application process can get complicated. If you have ever changed your name, official documentation is necessary.

The marriage certificate needs to be one that is issued by the county where the original license was processed, according to a PennDOT spokesperson. “Marriage certificates are not required to have a raised seal in order to be acceptable for Real ID purposes,” said Diego Sandino, the department’s community relations coordinator.

To get a certified copy of a marriage certificate, Lancaster Countians can contact the Orphans’ Court. The names of both applicants, the date of marriage and $10 is needed. The certificate can be obtained at the Orphans’ Court office, through the mail or online. The form is available here.

As for Social Security cards, they must have the design with roman columns on the face and the Social Security Administration Seal. There is no charge for a replacement Social Security card. You can apply online if you are a U.S. citizen age 18 years or older with a U.S. mailing address, are not requesting a name change or any other change to the card and have a driver's license or state-issued identification card. If you need to change or correct your name on a Social Security card, you must take proof of identity, an application for a card to a local Social Security office (in Lancaster County, there is one at 1808 Colonial Village Lane, Suite 1010, Lancaster).

A guide to what documents are acceptable for name changes is available at www.dmv.pa.gov/REALID/Pages/Name-Changes.aspx and a document check can be found on the PennDOT website.

More information on how to replace any of these documents, including where to go, can be found here.

Where can you get a Real ID-compliant form of identification?

All DMV locations can process Real ID applications. However, there are only 12 centers in the state where you’ll get your card on the spot. One of those centers is at 2090 Lincoln Highway East in East Lampeter Township.

If you go to any other DMV locations, it can take up to 15 business days to get your card mailed to your home.

Do children need identification?

Children younger than 18 are not required to show identification if they are traveling with a parent or companion domestically. The accompanying adult will need to have Real ID-compliant identification.