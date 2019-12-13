Lawmakers are sent to Harrisburg by their constituents to represent their best interests and draft legislation, all with the intention of making Pennsylvania a better place.

One of the less glamorous tasks of being a lawmaker is repealing out-of-date laws that aren’t applicable in this day and age. Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, and others in the House of Representatives have prioritized getting outdated laws off the books to increase the state’s efficiency. The House has passed 18 “repealer” bills so far this year, with three of them enacted and the rest awaiting approval by the state Senate.

From ending an 85-year ban on playing polo and other sports on Sundays before 1 p.m., to removing a law that would allow toll booths to charge a fee to cross between Lancaster and York counties, here’s a rundown of old laws that could get cut from Pennsylvania’s books.

Unenforced laws

Some of the laws the House seeks to repeal include what time of day people are allowed to play specific sports. It’s currently illegal to play polo before 1 p.m. or after 7 p.m. on Sundays, according to a 1935 law. A person is legally allowed to play tennis only after 1 p.m. as well, and playing other sports is permitted only between 2 and 6 p.m., according to another law from 1935.

These laws don’t lay out the penalties for people who break them.

It’s unclear if local polo and tennis organizations have followed these Great Depression-era rules or even know they exist. The Lancaster Polo Club hosts almost all of its events on Sundays, according to its website.

These laws are similar to some of the state’s longstanding “blue laws,” which date to the state’s founding and prohibited recreational activities like shopping and sports on Sundays. The latest blue law to be altered was a controversial move by the Legislature to allow hunting on three Sundays each year, which Gov. Tom Wolf signed into law in November.

“Out of date and out of touch laws don’t serve to help the public in any way,” said Mike Straub, the spokesman for Cutler. “Rep. Cutler and other lawmakers determined, along with other legislative priorities this session, it is time to take a look at laws that no longer serve any purpose and get those off the books.”

If lawmakers wanted, they could add toll booths along bridges over the Susquehanna River, according to 1951 law. A repeal bill introduced by Rep. Keith Gillespie, R-York, “ensures we can drive back and forth to York County without having to pay extra,” Straub said.

Another law that the House wishes to repeal is one that allows musicians to perform on Sundays but makes it a misdemeanor — with possible punishments including a fine and 30 days to a year in prison — if any entertainment other than music is performed, according to the 1933 law. Another law from 1935 regulated movies shown on Sundays.

Bill repeals with impact

Nine commissions and boards were abolished as part of these repealing reforms, measures enacted by both chambers. This helps certain entities attune their operations to today’s needs, instead of keeping prior councils and committees that no longer meet or are no longer necessary.

Some of these now-defunct groups include the Public Television Broadcasting Advisory Council and the Tobacco Use Prevention and Cessation Advisory Committee, both of which don’t meet anymore.

Rep. Keith Greiner, R-Upper Leacock, introduced a bill to remove a law that the Supreme Court ruled unconstitutional that previously allowed county governments to tax “intangibles” like a person’s stock investments.

Greiner said he immediately told a committee chairman he wanted to introduce the repealer bill because he used to help people dealing with the levy when filing taxes in his earlier job as a certified public accountant. People needed to pay only the minimal tax on businesses for which they were stockholders that were located outside of Pennsylvania. He found this law “repugnant,” he said.

“You almost chuckle at some of these laws,” Greiner said. “Mine, actually, for me, because of my background, meant something to me.”

This bill was especially important to him to get off the books as presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., proposes a wealth tax that would add a 2% tax on all personal assets, including stocks and real estate for Americans with net worths more than $50 million, according to Business Insider.

“We probably should be repealing a lot of bills,” Greiner said. “We should be cleaning up the books. This is just the start.”