Are you a proud military family in the Lancaster County area?
Do you have a loved one deployed this holiday season?
Would you like to send a video greeting overseas?
LNP | LancasterOnline would like to invite you to our LNP Studio on West King Street in downtown Lancaster on Friday, Dec. 20, to spread some cheer.
We will record messages from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Your heartfelt video honoring your deployed loved one will be posted to LancasterOnline.com and shared on our Facebook page leading up to Christmas day.
Fill out the form below, and we'll contact you.