The enforcement of REAL ID is less than a year away for Pennsylvanians.

Starting on May 3, 2023, Pennsylvanians will need a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license, photo ID card, or another form of federally-acceptable identification, like a passport or military ID to:

- Board a domestic commercial flight

- Enter a federal building or military installation that requires an ID.

The Department of Homeland Security postponed the enforcement date from Oct. 1, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the national emergency declaration, according to PennDOT.

Do you have your REAL ID yet? Let us know by answering our poll below.