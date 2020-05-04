Gov. Tom Wolf and Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine recently advised that all employees and customers at businesses wear a face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 or be denied entry.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health offered an FAQ list of when employees and customers should wear masks in nearly every field of work. The full document can be found here.

So, when should you wear a mask? Here's a general guide when it comes to wearing face coverings.

You have to wear a mask if:

- You're working in a heavy, physical job field. This includes farmers, landscapers and construction workers.

- You're an employee in retail spaces, public transportation, food service, or any other means of working that requires person-to-person communication.

- You're a customer at an essential business.

- You're visiting your health care provider.

- You're using public transportation.

- You're feeling sick, coughing or sneezing.

You're advised to wear a mask if:

- You're outside. Gov. Tom Wolf issued that Pa. residents should wear masks outside to protect those around you. This also applies to golfing, hiking and walking.

You don't have to wear a mask if:

- You're in your house.

- You're driving alone in a car. Though, if you're driving through tolls, it's recommended you do.

- You're in a confined office space and you're the only person there. If you leave the office or meet with a colleague, you must wear a mask.

- Your mask prevents you from seeing, or if you have a medical condition that could be compromised by wearing a mask. Additionally, if the mask makes the task at hand impossible, you don't have to wear it. If you are not wearing a mask due to a medical condition, you will not be turned away from a businesses, and the business is not allowed to ask for medical documentation.