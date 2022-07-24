David Vincent Sinopoli threw out a coffee cup at Philadelphia International Airport in February, before heading on a vacation in Aruba with his wife and another couple.

Raymond “DJ Freeze” Rowe tossed a plastic water bottle and a piece of gum into the trash four years ago, while headlining at a Smoketown Elementary School party for sixth-graders moving on to middle school.

The men could not have known the consequences of such routine acts – but Lancaster County detectives had been tailing them.

Thanks to leads developed through cutting-edge, scientific crime-solving tools, investigators said they had reason to believe that if they could get the men’s DNA samples, they would match DNA on file in two notorious, decades-old cold cases. That DNA, investigators theorized, came from the women’s killers.

On Dec. 21, 1992, someone beat, raped and strangled Christy Mirack in her East Lampeter Township townhome. The sixth-grade teacher was 25 years old.

On Dec. 5, 1975, someone sexually assaulted Lindy Sue Biechler in her Manor Township apartment and stabbed her 19 times, leaving the butcher knife in her neck. The flower shop clerk was 19 years old.

Decades later, two men who had never surfaced on police radar as suspects were arrested in their respective killings: Rowe in June 2018, and Sinopoli last Sunday.

Rowe, 53, who pleaded guilty in 2019 in exchange for prosecution to drop the death penalty, is challenging his conviction. Sinopoli, 68, of East Hempfield Township, is scheduled to appear at a preliminary hearing on Sept. 22 before District Judge Joshua Keller.

Two young women, sexually assaulted and violently killed in hands-on attacks.

At the heart of each case is the DNA that investigators obtained from discarded beverage containers. That DNA was used to match leads developed using a novel tool known as genetic genealogy.

And there are more similarities between developments in two high-profile cases that sent shockwaves through the community.

Same lab, same results

Genealogist CeCe Moore has long considered the Mirack and Biechler cases to be, essentially, one in the same.

While the two women were 11 years apart in age and their lives only overlapped for eight years, Moore felt a strong connection between them.

Moore learned about Mirack in 2018 when her Reston, Virginia-based Parabon NanoLabs team was assigned to work on the case using genetic genealogy, which is a form of DNA profiling through the use of family trees and history. Investigators track down information through ancestry testing sites that let anyone swab their DNA to learn more about their family. Moore said criminal investigations are limited to smaller companies like GEDmatch and Family Tree DNA, so information on Ancestry.com and 23andMe can’t be used.

With DNA evidence left at the crime scene, the genealogist was able to find Rowe’s half sister, who had uploaded her information to a public genealogy database.

Moore’s usual procedure includes poking around in newspaper archives to learn more about the cases she’s working on. At the time, it had been 26 years since the Mirack murder, and this was the first criminal investigation she had ever worked on. Articles help her get to know the victim and any suspects, Moore said, from their social history right down to their personalities.

Eventually, she stumbled on a story from 2008 about a billboard created for Mirack by her brother, Vince. Right alongside Mirack’s smiling face was Biechler’s, and it came with a question: “Do you know who murdered us?”

“I was like, ‘Wow. So there’s two of these types of cases in this relatively small area,’” Moore said.

Moore said she thinks part of her emotional connection to the two cases comes from the fact that Mirack’s case was her first time working with law enforcement. Before that, she had a background in theater and pursued genealogy work out of an interest in her own family history.

But beyond the professional milestones she reached while working on the Mirack case, there was something so familiar about the 25-year-old teacher that she just couldn’t shake. They were the same age, and Moore said she could really see herself in Mirack.

“She seemed like someone I’d be friends with, like she’s a part of my friend circle. I recognized her in my own life,” she said.

Moore said she usually develops an emotional connection to the victims she works with — though she tries to keep a healthy distance — but Mirack and Biechler are especially close to her heart.

With Biechler, she had developed a near obsession. Moore said she knew about the case for so long that she just felt “desperate” to find some kind of lead. She even asked Lancaster authorities to submit Biechler’s case to Parabon so she could officially start work.

But there are more similarities between the two women’s cases to Moore than an emotional connection.

She said cases that use genetic genealogy advances like Mirack and Biechler’s are uncovering a “new class of criminals” — once-and-done killers.

“Both of the men perpetrated one really violent, horrible crime against a woman and then faded back into society,” Moore said. “Nobody would’ve ever imagined they were responsible for this type of crime.”

This new class is being uncovered in cases all over the country, she said, because technology has made it easier to pinpoint them. For many years, DNA technology could only go so far, because investigators are limited to a criminal database where suspects are submitted for past violent crimes.

Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams said during a news conference Monday, in announcing the arrest, that Sinopoli never appeared in the county’s database, because he’d never been accused of a violent crime.

“The reality was David Sinopoli was not on our radar. None of the tips over the years have suggested him as a possible suspect,” Adams said at the news conference. (In 2004, Sinopoli was sentenced to one year of probation after pleading guilty to invasion of privacy and disorderly conduct; he was also fined $100. He admitted to spying on a woman who was naked in a tanning room at Sissy’s Hair Boutique in Mount Joy. This never showed up in the county’s database, because it didn’t count as a violent crime.)

Moore had similar “ah-ha” moments in working though cases, though she went through different processes.

She knew Mirack’s killer had Puerto Rican roots, through the DNA collected at the crime scene. However, when she came across Rowe as a potential suspect through a DNA match, she just couldn’t zero in on any Puerto Rican descent.

Moore scoured over newspaper archives to discover Rowe was Puerto Rican on his father’s side. She found a story quoting Rowe, who said he liked making Puerto Rican food because of his family heritage.

For the Biechler case, it was much less clear. Other than the Italian ancestry that was leading her entire search, Moore wasn’t sure if there were any defining features she was looking for in a suspect. The crime scene DNA didn’t lead to a close match like Rowe’s, so she had to be more meticulous in her research.

But she knew she had a lead from a Lancaster New Era paper listing a marriage license with Sinopoli and his first wife, Debra Burns. The article listed his address at Spring Manor apartments on Kloss Drive — the same complex Biechler lived in when she was killed.

“It’s hard to even put it into words,” Moore said. “I think both of those moments are when I was filled with hope that this could be it. This could lead to justice for these women and their families.

Partnering with Parabon

Lancaster County Judge Craig Stedman, who was district attorney at the time of the Rowe arrest, said he “cannot stress enough how fantastic CeCe Moore and Parabon have been.”

Stedman, talking Thursday about how the district attorney’s office came to work with them, credited former Dauphin County District Attorney Ed Marsico with introducing him to Parabon. Stedman knew Marsico from interning with the Dauphin DA’s office when he was in law school, and the two stayed in touch.

In 2016, Marsico invited Stedman to a cold case class he was leading. Stedman, who had been a history major in college, and Detective Kent Switzer attended.

“I still remember as they started talking about Parabon at the conference, Mirack instantly came to my mind,” Stedman said.

He began compiling a list of cases where the lab could be used, and the Biechler case was another top priority.

Why Mirack first? County detectives had taken over the Mirack case from East Lampeter police a few years prior, and there was more DNA to work with in the Mirack case than the Biechler case.

And given the amount of time that passed between the cases, it seemed more likely that Mirack’s killer could be alive and could kill again, he said.

“And more personally, not having caught Mirack’s killer had impacted me and gnawed at me since I started in the office. On top of that I had promised her family that I wouldn’t forget the case shortly after I became DA,” Stedman said.

“Each victim was important, and I contracted with Parabon in Biechler right after Mirack and budgeted for Parabon for my successor, knowing there was more to do,” Stedman said.

Stedman first used Parabon to develop a composite sketch of Mirack’s then-unknown killer and released the images in October 2017. Then on May 1, 2018, Parabon called detective Chris Erb to pitch its Snapshot service, which compares DNA samples to publicly available DNA databases, along with other public census, vital and historical records.

Within days, Parabon came up with results that led to Rowe’s arrest.

“I called Marsico right when we arrested Raymond Rowe and said, ‘You solved this case,’” Stedman said. “It just goes to show you the value of personal connections in law enforcement.”

Stedman also used Parabon to develop a composite sketch of Biechler’s killer and released the images publicly in September 2019, though as with Rowe, it did not lead to an arrest.

“That’s the great thing about phenotyping — even if you don’t solve it, you can eliminate people,” Stedman said, adding that the sketches did help eliminate potential suspects.

Susan Geesey said her late father-in-law, Joseph Geesey, the career lawman who worked both cases as a county detective, would be “very, very happy” to know that an arrest has been made in Biechler’s death.

“His dying wishes were that Christy Mirack’s and Lindy Sue Biechler’s killers [would be] found,” Geesey said.

Joseph Geesey died June 26, 2018 — the day before police arrested Rowe in Mirack’s murder.

He had a reputation as a relentless investigator. Susan Geesey said he knew investigators had worked every angle to its limit and that technological advances were needed.

“He definitely was very driven about them, and you could say obsessed, because when he worked on a case, it consumed his whole being,” Susan Geesey said.

While Geesey never disclosed any details about the case, “He would just talk about them and say, ‘I really wish …’ or, ‘We just need this or that’ ” to solve the case, Susan Geesey said. “I think it’s because they were young women who had their whole lives to live. As a father himself, that was really hard for him to come to terms with.”

Mum on Sinopoli details

Adams and detectives who spoke about the county’s cold case unit wouldn’t talk in detail about the investigation that led to Sinopoli’s arrest, saying they didn’t want to reveal anything that could jeopardize his right to a fair trial.

Lancaster County President Judge David Ashworth appointed Stephen Grosh to represent Sinopoli, who is being held at Lancaster County Prison without bail. Grosh declined to comment about the case.

Philip Biechler, Biechler’s husband at the time of her death, declined to comment.

Efforts to reach Mirack's brother Vince Mirack by telephone and social media were not immediately successful.

Adams and detectives would not say what Sinopoli’s reaction was when they arrested him at his East Hempfield Township home last Sunday morning, how they learned he was flying out of the country in February, or why detectives went to Philadelphia International Airport to get a sample of his DNA.

But as in the Rowe case, undercover detectives had Sinopoli under surveillance in hopes of getting a DNA sample. All Adams would say was that getting the sample proved more difficult than Rowe, whose schedule as a DJ was identifiable.

Stedman said getting a sample isn’t as simple as picking up a bag of trash from a suspect’s home, particularly if the suspect lives with his family. That would be a last resort.

“You want eyes on. You want to be able to say, ‘I saw him drink from that,’” Stedman said.

With Rowe, he said, detectives tried to get an item before the elementary school party. They tailed Rowe at a DJ event on a hot day, and Rowe drank water, but at the end of the event, he took the bottles with him.

Detective Chris Erb said once an investigation into a cold case starts coming together, “It's like it happened yesterday. I mean, we're working on it constantly. And we're devoting a lot of time, effort and resources into that to get justice for these families. And that's what this is all about.”