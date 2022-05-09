A Mountville man has been charged with multiple felonies after DNA evidence showed he sexually assaulted an unconscious girl at her Conestoga Township home in 2019, according to state police.

Darnell Marcus Lathon, 24, told investigators he never had any sexual contact with the underage girl after the two had attended a party in Lancaster city the evening of Nov. 22, 2019, according to an affidavit of probable cause. The girl's exact age was not stated in the affidavit.

But a January laboratory report from state police’s Forensic DNA Division showed that stains found on the bed where the girl was sleeping in her residence just south of Millersville the morning after the party came from Lathon during sexual contact, police said.

Police charged Lathon on Monday with two counts of aggravated indecent assault, unlawful contact with a minor and corruption of minors – all felony offenses – as well as two misdemeanor counts of indecent assault.

The girl had attended the party with several friends who later brought her home in an inebriated state, according to the affidavit. Though she could not remember what happened after leaving the party, the girl told police she woke up the following morning to see Lathon exiting her room, leaving clothing and bedding where his DNA was later recovered.

State police were notified of the sexual assault after the girl had undergone a forensic examination at Lancaster General Hospital later the same day.

The then-21-year-old Lathon had spent time at the girl’s home in the past and knew how to get inside her residence, she told police.

In an interview with investigators in August 2020, Lathon claimed the girl had been texting him and a friend throughout the day of the party, asking them to bring alcohol, according to the affidavit. Lathon said he received a text from the girl the day after the party asking if he had entered her bedroom, but he denied ever going to her house or having sexual contact with her, claiming he was with a friend the entire evening.

A sample of Lathon’s DNA was taken during the interview, which was later shown to match stains found on the girl’s bedsheets, police said. The stains are as many as one in 10 decillion times more likely to have originated from Lathon than from anyone else, the Jan. 13 report from state police’s Forensic DNA Division concludes. A decillion is 1 followed by 33 zeroes.

Judge Joshua Keller set Lathon’s bail at $50,000 during a preliminary arraignment Monday afternoon, court records show. He remains in Lancaster County Prison, unable to post that amount.

A preliminary hearing has not yet been scheduled.

Court documents show Lathon is currently awaiting trial in York County on charges of felony criminal trespass and several misdemeanor offenses including stalking, criminal mischief and driving under the influence. Aaron Nathaniel Holt, a private attorney listed as defending Lathon for those offenses, declined to provide comment.

An attorney was not listed for Lathon for the new offenses.