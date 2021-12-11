A dive team searched for a missing woman who was believed to have gone into a Colerain Township lake Saturday afternoon, according to Lancaster County-Wide Communoications.

Emergency responders searched for the missing woman at Octoraro Lake near the 200 block of Spruce Grove Road around 12:24 p.m., according to a dispatch report.

Marks were seen leading into the water where the woman went missing.

A description of the woman was not provided.

State police were not immediately able to provide information about the incident.