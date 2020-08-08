Lancaster County District Attorney's office is warning the public to be aware of an ongoing phone scam.

The scammer is using the name of Lancaster County Sheriff's Deputy Paul Fitzsimmons, who is an actual deputy, and may be using a device to make it appear that the call is coming from a sheriff’s office phone line, according to the district attorney's office.

The scammer claims the target missed a court hearing they were subpoenaed for and requests a call back, according to the district attorney's office.

"If you received such a call, contact the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 717-299-8200 or your local police department," the district attorney's office said. "Do not call the number back – or provide any personal information/payment."