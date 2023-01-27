No charges will be filed after seven people complained to police about “explicit” content in three Hempfield School District library books.

That’s because the material in the books does not meet the definitions of pornography or obscenity, according to Lancaster County District Attorney Heather Adams.

Her recent decision in the Hempfield case is the third time she’s rejected complaints to Lancaster County police about school library books since 2021. It’s a situation law enforcers are facing nationwide as activists critical of library and classroom content take their complaints to police.

Legal rationale

To meet the legal definition of pornographic, materials must depict images of real children rather than computer-generated images, while obscene materials are considered those that lack “serious literary, artistic, political, educational or scientific value,” Adams wrote in an email to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The “books have been awarded numerous awards by established literary organizations, and as such do not meet the definition of ‘obscene’ under the Pennsylvania Crimes Code,” Adams wrote.

Criminal Code 6312: Child Pornagraphy Any person who intentionally views or knowingly possesses or controls any book, magazine, pamphlet, slide, photograph, film, videotape, computer depiction or other material depicting a child under the age of 18 years engaging in a prohibited sexual act or in the simulation of such act commits an offense.

Criminal Code 5903b "Obscene." Any material or performance, if: (1) the average person applying contemporary community standards would find that the subject matter taken as a whole appeals to the prurient interest; (2) the subject matter depicts or describes in a patently offensive way, sexual conduct of a type described in this section; and (3) the subject matter, taken as a whole, lacks serious literary, artistic, political, educational or scientific value.

“This issue falls squarely to the legislators or to the school boards,” Adams wrote. “Whether these books have a place in public school libraries is a different debate.”

As a result, East Hempfield Police Department didn’t file charges against Hempfield School District, and the investigation was closed Dec. 1, 2022, according to Lt. Matt Pohle. Pohle and Adams would not share any documents related to the investigation or the names of those who complained.

What happened at Hempfield

An initial complaint filed with East Hempfield police on Nov. 19, 2022, was followed by six supporting complaints over the books “Push” by Sapphire, “Flamer” by Mike Curato, and “Beyond Magenta” by Susan Kuklin.

These books deal with the topics of LGBTQ relationships, sexual assault and abuse, bullying, eating disorders, and mental illness.

Hempfield School District Superintendent Michael Bromirski addressed the situation at a Jan. 19 school board meeting, noting that though there weren’t criminal violations, he was reviewing state and federal law to determine next steps.

Bromirski indicated at the Jan. 19 meeting and in a Wednesday interview with LNP | LancasterOnline that he is developing a set of proposed revisions to policies on the adoption of textbooks and resource materials. He’s also reviewing policies governing review of instructional materials by a parent or guardian and guidelines that allow parents to opt their children out of specific classroom materials and discussions.

“I’m continuing the work, going down all the possible rabbit trails that I need to bring you back something that is of quality and substance for the board to discuss,” Bromirski said at the board meeting.

The district has repeatedly reminded parents they can opt their children out of specific school library books, Bromirski said Wednesday.

Bromirski did emphasize, however, that Hempfield wasn’t the only district targeted by complaints to police about library books.

Previous complaints

Asked if she heard from other Lancaster County police departments about complaints against public school library books, Adams wrote that since October 2021, her office has reviewed police reports of complaints about two books from two other school districts. She would not specify exactly when the complaints were made or by how many individuals. However, in both cases Adams found no reason for charges to be filed, all for the same reasons as the Hempfield case.

“Lighter than My Shadow” was the subject of a complaint filed through the New Holland Police Department school resource officer against the Eastern Lancaster County School District for its presence at the Garden Spot High School library, Adams wrote. “Lighter than My Shadow” by Katie Green is about an individual’s struggle with and recovery from an eating disorder.

A detective with the New Holland Police Department said he remembers the report but couldn’t find any additional information to provide to LNP | LancasterOnline.

The book was a topic of conversation at several 2021 Elanco school board meetings, including one in which board member Brian Conroy yelled at then Superintendent Bob Hollister over its content portraying eating disorders, mental illness and sexual abuse.

“Lighter than My Shadow” was subsequently banned from the school library, becoming the first and, so far, only book banned by a public school district in Lancaster County in recent history.

Current Elanco Superintendent Michael Snopkowski, who replaced Hollister in February 2022, told LNP | LancasterOnline in an email he wasn’t aware of a report being filed or that “Lighter than My Shadow” was the subject of that report. He did confirm, however, that the book isn’t currently available in any of the district’s libraries.

At Warwick School District, the book “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe was the subject of a complaint filed through the school’s security officer and the Lititz Borough Police Department, according to Adams. “Gender Queer” is a memoir about the author’s exploration of gender identity and sexuality.

Detective Stephen Detz said he couldn’t release information on the report.

Warwick School District didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Tactic in a larger effort

Reporting public school library books to police appears to be a tactic in the ongoing effort by conservative political and lobbying groups to push back against content and subject matter in classrooms.

“Gender Queer,” for example, was also the subject of a complaint to the Hollidaysburg Police Department in Blair County in December 2022 after a junior high school teacher brought a copy of the book into a Hollidaysburg Area School District classroom.

An investigation by the police and the Blair County district attorney found that criminal conduct didn’t occur.

Parents were calling for a librarian at Central Bucks School District in Bucks County to be investigated for content available in the library, according to American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania spokesperson Andy Hoover.

At least 27 police reports were filed in 2022 over school library books across the nation, including in Florida, Michigan, Missouri, New Jersey and Texas, according to a report by the American Library Association.

“There are these activist groups that are homophobic, transphobic, anti-Black and they're weaponizing the police for their cause,” Hoover said. “It's a waste of time for law enforcement to get involved in what is and isn't in school libraries. This is a further escalation of the campaign against the LGBTQ community.”