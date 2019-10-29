The Lancaster County District Attorney's office will appear before the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners Tuesday, October 29 at 1:30 p.m. to discuss the office's 2020 budget, including funding for the drug task force.
LNP will be livestreaming the meeting.
Funding for the task force has been a subject of contention between the district attorney and commissioners for several months. District Attorney Craig Stedman is expected to ask the commissioners for more county funding, as he stated was necessary last year. He has maintained his position for increased funding in public statements and letters to municipal leaders.
The commissioners have expressed concern, however, as to how drug forfeiture funds — which are the task force's primary funding method — are being spent, including Stedman's lease of a sports utility vehicle in a manner the commissioners have denounced as lacking transparency.