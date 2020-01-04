District Attorney Craig Stedman was sworn in Friday as a Lancaster County Court of Common Pleas Judge during a ceremony at the historic courthouse in downtown Lancaster.
Stedman, who served 12 years as district attorney, was elected to the bench in November. He’ll continue to function as the prosecutor throughout the weekend, until District Attorney-elect Heather Adams is sworn into office on Monday.
"Craig's work ethic, his talent as a trial attorney have served the citizens of Lancaster County well over the last 28 years," Bruce Roth, a magisterial district judge in Lancaster city, said in his introduction of Stedman. "Craig is truly what the ancient Greeks call a 'lover of justice.' One who seeks justice simply because it is the right thing to do."
President Judge Dennis Reinaker, who led the ceremony, cautioned Stedman that making decisions as a judge would "rarely be easy."
"Some will weigh on your mind long after they have been made," Reinaker told him, a statement that prompted nods from other judges in attendance. But, Stedman will have the support of the rest of the members of the bench to rely on, Reinaker said.
Also sworn in Friday was Common Pleas Judge David Ashworth, who voters in November chose to retain for another ten-year term. Ashworth will take over as president judge next week, leading a bench of 13 men and one woman.
Two magisterial district judges were also sworn in Friday. Andrew LeFever, an assistant district attorney in the Lancaster County District Attorney's office, won election to district court 02-2-04 in Lancaster city, and Randall L. Miller, an attorney in Lancaster city, was elected to district court 02-3-09 in Elizabethtown.
Judge James Cullen, who retired recently, was also honored at the ceremony for his years of service to the county. Cullen had been a county judge since 1992.