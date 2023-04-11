The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced the launch of the Lancaster Language project, a collaborative outreach program seeking to build stronger relations between law enforcement and Lancaster’s non-English-speaking communities.

As part of the project, videos depicting traffic stop reenactments overlaid with instructions in multiple languages on what to do in the event of a traffic stop will be available on all county police departments’ Crimewatch websites. The series of videos include narration in English, Nepali, Spanish, Arabic and Swahili. Each of the languages was chosen to address a population in the county that could immediately benefit.

Viable Media Solutions produced the videos, with Communication Essentials providing the translations. Crimewatch provided funding and research, while Church World Service connected local law enforcement with refugee leaders to collaborate on the script and provide voiceovers.

District Attorney Heather Adams hopes to expand the videos in the future to include additional languages and cover topics including driving under the influence and domestic abuse.

“Community outreach can go such a long way in building trust and changing perceptions that are necessary to everyone’s safety,” Adams said.

Communication Essentials and Church World Service also produced language cards that will be distributed by law enforcement to immigrants across the county. During a traffic stop or other interactions with law enforcement, a non-English speaker can present the card to an officer. The cards list an individual’s name, native language and a designated contact for the officer.

Communications Essentials CEO Amer Al Fayadh developed the project with Church World Service strategic community partnerships officer Matt Johnson and the chiefs of police. Al Fayadh immigrated with his family from Iraq in 2010 and launched his translation services company in 2020.

Al Fayadh said brainstorming for the project followed an attempt to contact his local police department two years ago. Given his experiences with Iraqi police, he said he was hesitant to approach law enforcement, so he called up an officer and arranged a meeting at the department.

“My interactions were positive. My interactions were different than my interactions with the police of my home country,” he said.

On his drive home, he said he imagined what the experience must be like for someone who did not speak English or didn’t have the community connections he had. “I learned early in life that every challenge presents an opportunity,” he said.

He said the meeting led him to reconnect with his local police department and collaborate to provide officers with training on interacting with refugee populations. The project grew throughout the county, with departments leading outreach events and the eventual creation of instructional videos.

Columbia Borough Police Chief Jack Brommer said he hopes the project will encourage immigrants and former refugees to join their local law enforcement. He said they’ve been actively recruiting in Millersville, mentioning Millersville University graduate Ruhama Lamure, from Kenya, who joined the West Hempfield Township Police Department in 2021.

Besides the district attorney’s office and local law enforcement, the collaboration includes the Lancaster County Chief of Police Association, Communication Essentials, Church World Service, Crimewatch, Viable Media Solutions and the Center for Sustained Engagement with Lancaster at Franklin & Marshall College.

“We have a super engaging, super large immigrant and refugee community here in Lancaster county, and they bring a lot of experiences, a lot of knowledge, and they’re ready to share,” Al Fayadh said.