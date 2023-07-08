Low-income Lancaster County older adults can pick up vouchers for free food starting Tuesday.

The $50 vouchers can be used at area farmers’ markets as part of a program through the state Department of Agriculture. The vouchers can be used through Nov. 30 at approved markets. An issue with the printing vendor delayed distribution of the vouchers that had been originally scheduled for June.

Related coverage:

To be eligible, older adults must be 60 years old by Dec. 31, live in Lancaster County and have household income less than $26,973 for one person or less than $36,482 for two people. Residents of personal care or nursing homes are not eligible.

Vouchers will be available for pick up only. If an older adult can’t go to a location the day of distribution, the vouchers will be available afterwards at senior centers during normal business hours. A list of Lancaster County Office of Aging senior centers is available at bit.ly/seniorcenterslist.

To have a representative pick up a voucher, an application form must be completed for the representative to present at the senior center. Application forms are available from the Lancaster County Office of Aging website at LancoAging.org or by calling 717-299-7979.