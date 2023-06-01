An issue with a printing vendor is delaying distribution of vouchers for this year’s Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Senior Farmers Market Nutrition Voucher Program.

“Checks have been delayed by the printing vendor until the end of June,” Department of Agriculture Press Secretary Shannon Powers wrote in an email Thursday. “We are working with the vendor to expedite the process and get checks into the hands of eligible Pennsylvanians as quickly as possible.

“We apologize for the inconvenience to recipients,” Powers wrote. “As new information and timelines are available, the Department of Agriculture, in partnership with other state agencies, will provide updates.”

The program provides eligible low-income adults ages 60 and older with coupons that can be exchanged for eligible foods at farmers' markets, roadside stands, and community supported agriculture programs.

“Typically, the vouchers arrive in June and distribution begins around June 5, but they are not going to be ready at this time,” Lancaster County Commissioners Office Communications Director Michael Fitzpatrick said. “We are encouraging seniors to sign up to get notifications so we can let them know when the vouchers will be distributed.”

People can sign up to receive an email notification from the Office of Aging on dates and locations to receive a Farmers Market Voucher. To register for notification, visit https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Farmers-Market-Voucher-Program.

“This year, Farmers Market Nutrition Program checks have added individualized QR codes, which will add security and convenience of automatic deposit for the farmers who redeem the vouchers at farmers markets across the state,” Powers wrote in her email.

Eligible older adults will receive $50 in vouchers that can be used through Nov. 30 at approved farmers markets to purchase Pennsylvania grown fruits and vegetables.

To be eligible, older adults must be 60 years old by Dec. 31, live in Lancaster County, and have a household income less than $26,973 for one person or less than $36,482 for two people. Older adults living in personal care or nursing homes are not eligible.

Vouchers will be available for pick up only. If an older adult can’t go to a location the day of distribution, the vouchers will be available afterwards at senior centers during normal business hours. A list of Lancaster County Office of Aging senior centers is available at bit.ly/seniorcenterslist.