Fritz Schroeder said he knew the news would make for an eye-catching headline: Tucquan Glen Nature Preserve had been largely closed to the public, and “disrespectful” visitors were to blame.

His hope, however, is that the closure will serve as a warning to those same parkgoers, educating them on the proper way to behave when visiting the Lancaster Conservancy’s nearly four dozen preserves, as well as other outdoor spaces.

“It’s closed indefinitely,” said Schroeder, the conservancy's senior vice president of community impact.

On Sunday, conservancy officials closed off a parking area near the Martic Township preserve, also choosing to shutter its access point near River Road. It was a move that rendered the popular hiking spot accessible only via the “steep and strenuous” House Rock and Pinnacle Scenic Overlook trails.

“These are not easy hikes,” Schroeder said, offering a warning.

The Conestoga Trail also remains open, officials said.

‘More crowded ... than we had ever seen it before’

The decision to close the preserve, he said, followed a week of exceptionally high visitorship at the preserve, which already had a long history of overuse.

“It was more crowded, quite honestly, than we had ever seen it before,” Schroeder said, revealing that 160 visitors’ vehicles had been counted on a single day.

Vistorship was spurred on not only by nice weather, he said, but also the fact that people had more free time. Schools and business had been closed due to fears about the spread of the respiratory illness, COVID-19.

“Social distancing and avoiding crowds makes this decision a no-brainer,” Phil Wenger, the conservancy’s president, said in a statement. “Too many visitors creates a dangerous situation with illegal parking along the road, causing congestion and challenges for our neighbors.”

In addition to that, visitors were littering and letting their dogs run unleashed — bad behaviors that Schroeder said contributed to the decision to close.

“It’s just a cascading effect,” he said.

‘Large crowds and disrespectful visitors’

On Monday, the decision to shutter the parking area and roadside access point was applauded by Martic Township Supervisors’ Chairman Duane Sellers who has long been vocal about disrespectful parkgoers, who have trespassed on residents’ private property.

“The township does fully support the decision,” Seller said.

Wenger, in his statement, did not attempt to downplay that past wrongdoing.

“Large crowds and disrespectful visitors require our employees to provide costly policing services putting them at risk,” he said.

It’s unclear whether Tucquan Glen will be reopened even after Pennsylvania has been deemed safe from the COVID-19 pandemic, Schroeder said.

He said an ongoing evaluation of the site will eventually lead to a comprehensive plan, in which the future of Tucquan Glen will be considered.

With all of that said, Schroeder made clear that he and other conservancy officials were not discouraging outdoor recreation. He pointed to trails available within other conservancy preserves. That information is available at lancasterconservancy.org/preserves.

“We are asking that the public please be respectful and create distance between yourselves and other parties, leash your dogs and when parking areas are full, please move on to another preserve, natural area or park,” Schroeder said.