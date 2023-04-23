The owner of a prominent Lancaster city restaurant is locked in a dispute with a city committee tasked with preserving historic buildings.

Sam Lombardo is in the midst of a $5 million renovation of his namesake restaurant, which his family started 77 years ago. Plans include demolishing a three-story row house at 227 W. James St., which sits on the edge of what will become the restaurant’s expanded parking lot.

Requests to tear down the building, filed through Lombardo’s company, Immobili Commerciali LLC, have been turned down by the city’s historical commission two times this year, with the latest rejection coming Monday.

The board says the building’s historic value warrants preservation, while Immobili says that would cost more than the building’s actual value.

When the commission reviewed Immobili’s latest request, it also claimed the building has been allowed to deteriorate in the five years that Immobili has owned it.

“He (Lombardo) owned it for five years, didn’t seem to put a new roof on, he didn’t seem to shore up the bricks when they needed to be shored up. And we’re being asked to knock it down when the owner didn’t really care that much to keep it up,” John Spidalaire, a real estate broker and historical commission member, said during Monday’s commission meeting.

Representatives from Immobili have said that the dispute isn’t holding up the project, and they plan to open the expanded restaurant in June 2024.

The building at 227 W. James St. — a brick row home built in the late 1800s and expanded multiple times — does not actually affect the expansion plans, Immobili CFO Joel Callihan said earlier this year.

The building is outside the footprint of the renovation, but the backyard will become part of an expanded parking lot required to meet city parking regulations. If the house is not razed, when the expansion is completed it would be surrounded by parking lots on three sides.

Immobili’s architects say that despite the outward appearance, the building is uninhabitable, and the extensive damage began well before Immobili purchased the house in 2018. A contractor hired by Immobili reported the brick walls are bowing, and the wooden beams are deteriorated by water damage.

Misty Bencak’s late grandmother owned the house until 2016. Bencak said it was already in poor condition at that time and should be demolished.

“It’s sad that it got to that condition, but I don’t see any reason why they should keep a building standing that has no chance of ever being inhabited,” she told LNP | LancasterOnline. Brent Stebbins of RLPS Architects, which is overseeing the Lombardo’s expansion, says making the house habitable would cost more than it is worth. A contractor has estimated the needed repairs at $650,000. Immobili purchased the house for $185,000.

Because the project is located in the city’s heritage conservation district, its demolition request must be reviewed by the commission. The commission, which includes architects, a real estate agent and the head of the Historic Preservation Trust of Lancaster County, reviews and advises City Council on all building projects in the district but its recommendations are not binding.

Historic value

The historical commission has approved the expansion plans for Lombardo’s, which include a new deli, outdoor seating and renovation of three other row homes on West James Street. They support Immobili’s plans to demolish a lighting store at 211 W. James St. built in the 1970s and rear additions on the house at 227 W. James St. But they do not support demolishing the entire building at 227 W. James St.

The commission has now voted twice to recommend that City Council reject Immobili’s demolition request. The first time, City Council accepted the recommendation. The most recent request could come up at the council’s May 9 meeting, but first it must go before its economic development committee, which meets May 1.

Immobili could ask City Council to ignore the historical commission’s recommendation. It could also claim an unreasonable economic hardship, which would not be subject to approval by the historical commission.

The historical commission says the building has historic value and adds to the streetscape on West James Street. Historical commission member Steve Funk says demolishing it would create a large parking area in the middle of a residential block.

Immobili’s cost estimates for the work to renovate the house have failed to convince the board. During the most recent discussion, the cost estimates prompted backlash.

Spidalaire said that the house was licensed for rental when Immobili bought it, and they failed to maintain it.

“I have a problem with every time we go through this process where properties are left to deteriorate and then they come to the city wanting us to tear them down,” he said.

Funk said even if some deterioration had occurred prior to 2018, Immobili should have stopped it from progressing further.

“No attempt was made to repair after the damage was discovered. The building was left to rot,” he said.

