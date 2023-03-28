Legal wrangling could run well into next year over a Commonwealth Court decision that has declared Pennsylvania’s public school funding framework unconstitutional, but it is unclear if the two Republicans with the power to prolong the fight will do so.

House Republican Leader Bryan Cutler of Lancaster County’s 100th District and Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward are the two Republicans with standing in the lawsuit, but they say they are waiting to see what Commonwealth Court Judge Renee Cohn Jubelirer has to say about their objections to her ruling before they decide if they will appeal the case to the state Supreme Court. They filed a 115-point critique of the ruling Feb. 17.

Jubelirer’s nearly 800-page ruling on the 2014 lawsuit favored petitioners including School District of Lancaster, five other public school districts, a few students and their parents, the Pennsylvania Association of Rural and Small Schools and the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People-Pennsylvania State Conference. They were represented by Education Law Center and Public Interest Law Center attorneys.

Ward recently became a defendant in the trial when she was selected as President Pro Tempore. Cutler, who was once a defendant as former House Speaker, successfully filed to maintain his standing in the case.

The 115-point motion for post-trial relief Cutler and Ward submitted had to be filed to lay the groundwork to appeal the ruling, but an appeal cannot be filed until all parties are able to respond. An oral argument, in which the judge will hear about Cutler’s and Ward’s concerns, is scheduled for May 22 at 1 p.m. in the Courtroom 5001 of the Pennsylvania Judicial Center in Harrisburg.

Following the hearing, Jubelirer will issue a ruling. Once that ruling is made, Cutler and Ward have 30 calendar days to appeal to the state Supreme Court.

If that appeal is filed, Education Law Center senior attorney Margie Wakelin said there won’t be testimony but instead briefs would be filed supporting each side’s argument. A final decision would be unlikely to come before 2024, Wakelin added.

An appeal would also suspend – or stay – Jubelirer’s order while the appeal is heard.

Governor, attorneys say appeal unlikely

All plans relating to an appeal, however, are hypothetical as Wakelin and her colleagues don’t believe an appeal is likely. They also do not believe it would be successful.

“The judge very thoughtfully took months… to come to this decision,” Wakelin said. “We expect that this motion for post trial relief is not going to … lead to significant changes, if any.”

Gov. Josh Shapiro doesn’t believe an appeal is likely either.

He mentioned the lawsuit and decision in his budget address March 7 and told the Philadelphia Inquirer and Pittsburgh Post-Gazette at visits to schools in their respective cities that while Republicans could still appeal, “by all indications there are no plans” to do so.

Spokespersons for Cutler and Ward told LNP | LancasterOnline that they are waiting to see the judge’s response to their objections before making any decision on an appeal.

Shapiro’s 2023-24 budget proposal includes 7.8% increases in basic education funding and special education funding, which brings the funding to $567 million and $104 million respectively.

But the proposal, which Shapiro writes in his budget in brief is “on par with recent inflationary and cost-of-living-growth,” doesn’t include new Level Up funding. Level Up is meant to provide extra funding to 100 of the state’s most underfunded districts. Lancaster County districts Columbia Borough, Ephrata Area and SDL qualify for the program.

Shapiro also mentioned he’s met with Republican and Democrat leaders and they accept responsibility to create an equitable and adequate education funding system.

“This decision is incredibly strong in explaining how our funding system is unconstitutional and how it's urgent that we need to fix it,” Wakelin said. “We are eager when we hear the governor, when we hear members of the Legislature who are working to try and immediately take steps to address it because … this is a decade-long problem of generational deprivation of funding for our schools that has led to a real crisis ….”