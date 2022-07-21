Most of the long-term residents displaced Sunday when a sprinkler system flooded a Route 30 motel have found places to stay, Justin Eby, Executive Director at Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities, said Thursday.

Twenty adults and three children who had been staying at the Motel 6, 2129 E. Lincoln Highway, were taken to an emergency shelter at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center in Manheim, set up by the American Red Cross. The shelter closed Thursday morning.

Sixty-four people were registered and staying at the hotel according to Violet De Stefano, a Health and Medical Preparedness Coordinator at Lancaster Emergency Management Agency. Many short-term guests were able to return home. Some of the long-term residents chose not to stay overnight at the emergency shelter but chose to receive help from the Lancaster County Housing & Redevelopment Authorities, which operates the Lancaster County Homelessness Coalition, for permanent housing. Thirty-one adults and eight children, representing 17 households, have received housing help.

All but two families have found places to stay, whether that is at another hotel, motel, with family/friends or they found a lease. Lancaster County Housing and Redevelopment Authorities are working with the two remaining families to transition them into new housing. Eby clarified that those families will, no matter what, have a place to stay tonight, whether it is permanent or not.

“I have to say that we have done a pretty good job over three and a half days of getting folks into some kind of support housing,” Eby said. “Everyone is very, very resourceful during these times. We’re continuing to work with the folks that continue to come into our office that are looking for additional support.”

United Way’s Project SOS, which was initially created to share donated COVID stimulus checks, has been reinstated in order to fundraise for those affected by the flooding. With a goal of $25,000, United Way plans provide individuals with grants for short-term assistance. More than $3,000 had been raised by early Thursday afternoon, according to United Way of Lancaster President and CEO Kevin Ressler.

With local shelters at the maximum capacity, and rents growing increasingly expensive, many people experiencing homelessness have begun staying in hotels long-term, Ressler said. Some residents staying at the hotel were supported financially through the county.

The cause of what triggered the sprinkler system has not been released. Fifteen different agencies responded to the scene, according to Brian Pasquale, the director of Emergency Management of Lancaster County.

Efforts to reach Motel 6 for comment on the cause or when the hotel would reopen were unsuccessful.